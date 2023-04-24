Chattanooga Man Gets 5-Year Federal Prison Term On Rifle Charge

A Chattanooga man with a prior felony record has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison after he was found with guns following a traffic stop.

Rodney Labron Summers, 35, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On June 16, 2021, Chattanooga Police officers were in the 2100 block of Chestnut Street when they saw Summers driving a silver Dodge Charger. One officer was aware that Summers did not have a valid driver's license and had previously been stopped driving that car.

After he returned to Chestnut Street and got out of his vehicle, he was approached by officers. He fled from the scene.

Officers spotted a pistol magazine, several baggies, a smoking tray with marijuana residue and the butt stock of a rifle in plain view.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a Radical Firearms RF-15 rifle, a loaded pistol magazine, a rifle loader, a rolling tray with marijuana, three Mason jars with marijuana residue, and TBI paperwork bearing Summers' name and fingerprints, as well as a photo of Summers and a female folded inside some of his federal paperwork.

His previous felony convictions were possession of marijuana for resale, theft of property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.