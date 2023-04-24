Grandmother Says Toddler Who Drowned In Creek Left House Early, Played With Cat

The grandmother of a three-year-old boy who drowned early Saturday in Chattanooga Creek said Deshaun Martez Lindsey had left the house early that morning.



V iolene Marsh said on a GoFundMe page that the child " was found at creek a couple of blocks down from my house.



"It was 6:48 a.m. when he left out the house. The camera caught him playing with a cat. Couple hours later we found him floating in a creek on Hooker Road behind Wheeler Homes."



She also said, "I t's a hard pill to swallow when a baby involved needs help with funeral arrangements."



The GoFundMe page is to raise funds to help with the funeral, and can be found here




