Rollin 20’s Blood Gang Member Arrested; Multiple Narcotics Seized

Dartangan D. Rollins

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, along with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 3719 5th Ave. on Thursday.

Detectives concluded an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics. Detectives took Dartangan D. Rollins, 28, into custody without incident.



During the arrest and subsequent search of the residence detectives located approximately six grams of Fentanyl, 27 grams of Xanax (Alprazolam) and 127 grams of Marijuana. Detectives also located $3,448. Rollins is a validated Rollin 20’s Blood gang member.



Rollins was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he was booked on two counts of possession of a controlled substance for resale and tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.