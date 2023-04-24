Marquelle Rhodes Arrested For Numerous Felony Charges

Marquelle Rhodes Previous Next

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit received information on the location of Marquelle Rhodes who was wanted on numerous felony charges.

Narcotics Detectives contacted the HCSO Fugitive Unit and with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI), attempted to take Rhodes into custody at 5208 Connor Street in Chattanooga.



Rhodes was observed inside the residence, but refused to come out when directed by law enforcement. Due to Rhodes’ criminal history and the nature of his charges, the Hamilton County SWAT Team was contacted and requested to respond to the scene. Once HCSO SWAT arrived on scene Rhodes was persuaded by a family member to come outside and turn himself in. Rhodes was taken into custody without incident.



While Rhodes was being taken into custody illegal narcotics were located in plain view inside the residence. HCSO Narcotics Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence. During the search, the following items were located: 12 – (1) pint bottles of Promethazine / Hydrochloride syrup, approximately 17.3 grams of Fentanyl, approximately 1 gram of marijuana and an illegal AR-15 style pistol.



Rhodes was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center booked on the outstanding warrants.

Additional charges for the narcotics and weapon will be forthcoming.

