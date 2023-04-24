Man Missing Since April 15th Is Found Safe

A man, Ronald Cook, who had been missing since April 15th has been found safe and sound.
Mr. Cook was located on Passenger Street on Monday, and he was taken home.
A man, Ronald Cook, who had been missing since April 15th has been found safe and sound.
Mr. Cook was located on Passenger Street on Monday, and he was taken home. more
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit received information on the location of Marquelle Rhodes who was wanted on numerous felony charges.
... more
A Cleveland, Tn., woman has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for making regular pickups of meth from a source in Atlanta, then returning it to East Tennessee.
Chelsea Kazy appeared ... more