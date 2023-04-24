Brainerd Road Was Shut Down As Police Searched For Gunman Believed To Be On CARTA Bus

Traffic was stalled on Brainerd Road on Monday afternoon after police got a report that a man who had just shot at a relative might be on a CARTA bus.

The bus was stopped at 5500 Brainerd Road. After a SWAT Team search, the shooter was not located.

Police were notified of an armed shooter possibly on the CARTA bus. The following are the preliminary details of the incident.

Police had responded at 2:40 p.m.

Police were able to get a description of the shooter and were told by witnesses that he had possibly boarded a CARTA bus. Police spoke with CARTA officials who advised a person fitting the shooter's description had boarded the bus.

Police located the bus at 5500 Brainerd Road and attempted to apprehend the suspect. After a thorough search of the bus and occupants, it was determined the gunman was not on the bus.

Police are still working to locate the suspect and are actively following leads.