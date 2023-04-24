Lakeville-Fort Oglethorpe High To Get Only Its 3rd Band Director In Half A Century

Latest Headlines

  Monday, April 24, 2023
  John Wilson
Rich Stichler
Rich Stichler

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School has gone its first 50 years with only two band directors, but now it will have to find a third one.

Rich Stichler, who took over 24 years ago from Jim Souders, has announced his retirement. He said, "It's time. I'm tired."

Mr. Souders, who launched the school's band program, remains active in music. He heads the Mid-South Symphonic Band out of Rossville.

Mr. Stichler won't be idle either. He's gotten involved in the band program at UTC, leading the Jazz Band and teaching his favorite instrument, the trombone. He will also be doing some local performing.

Plus, he teaches an online music appreciation course for Northwest Georgia College.

Mr. Stichler notes that LFO has a Fine Arts Center under construction that will be ready for the No. 3 director.

He said of the school, "It's really a cool place to teach. There's a really friendly atmosphere."

Mr. Stichler, father of two sons who are LFO graduates, formerly lived in Las Vegas. But he said the family grew tired of that atmosphere. They heard of a beautiful spot called Chattanooga and headed for the Scenic City.

He became the band director at Ridgeland High School in 1993. After six years, he moved to LFO. He took that band on many memorable trips, including to New York City for two veterans parades, to Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Orlando. They also got to play at the Smoky Mountain Festival at Gatlinburg.

A highlight was performing in 2001 at the University of Georgia's High School Music Festival.

Mr. Stichler, whose wife is a guidance counselor at LFO, is excited about the music program at UTC that is under the direction of Randall Coleman. He said the band has grown from 38 members to close to 130. It is expected to grow to 160 members next year.

He said, "The program is really starting to grow under Randall, who is very well liked. They are recruiting many fine band members. The student musicians love Chattanooga."

Mr. Stichler on Sunday night was at Songbirds displaying the talents of the UTC Jazz Band and acoustic singers. He said Songbirds was pleased with the Sunday night turnout and is interested in booking more such shows.

