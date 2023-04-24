Sam Wolfe Resigns As Director Of City's Homelessness Program

Sam Wolfe has resigned from his role as director of the city's Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Casey Tinker has assumed all leadership responsibilities for the office. He stepped into the role of OHSH manager in March and has been a key player in the city’s homelessness reduction work since 2017, officials said.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "From ramping up our rapid rehousing program to helping unify our partners, Sam's leadership over the last two years was instrumental to our progress reducing homelessness.