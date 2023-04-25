Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE HOPE
129 GENES LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BATTS, NICOLE LORRAINE
1716 STANDFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELKNAP, LESLIE
3101 ELLIS AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL
3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN, CYRION
117 VALLEY VIEW AVE./ HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWNER, OLIVIA MICHELE
702 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLARK, TARA JENKINS
8050 HWY 137 VALLEYHEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLEMAN, KIERSTON MARIE
110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE
6725 INDUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNTON, JEREMY L
2802 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, TELISHA RENEE
22 STARVIEW LN APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAULKNER, JEREMIAH JAMES ISAIAH
270 COUNTY RD 213 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FERGUSON, CARL
1221 S, SANGAMON ST.
CHICAGO, 60643
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE ON SCHOOL PROPERTY OR AT A
FALSE REPORTS
FORD, WELLINGTON WILKERSON
3797 REVENUERS LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062422
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRAHAM, AMBER NICHOLE
1193 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
HARPER, THELISA CHANTE
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILTON, MARION
5713 JANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, WILLIAM OLIVER
8668 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BROWARD CO FLORIDA)
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LACAYO, EDUARDO
7376 SHADY VAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOVELACE, LARRY DARNELL
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022785
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOTTERN, CHARLES PHILLIP
2005 3RD AVE PHONEX CITY, 36867
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN
8191 MAGNOILA DRIVE JONESBORO, 30238
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
EVADING ARREST
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE)
NELSON, TYESHA SHYANNE
1300 MINERAL SPRINGS RD APT N4 ELBERTON, 30635
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM
5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PENN, BRITTAEY JO
6704 INDUS WAY/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PERRYMOND, ASHLEY P
812 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY
7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE
PROSSER, NOAH JOHN
110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
12 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT
RAY, GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063046
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REED, LONNIE DALE
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
SILVA, BRETT A
418 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 2E DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE
14 LYNCH LN A TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UPTAIN, ALAN REID
106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE
12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 373116707
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ TERCERO, FRANKIE
2406 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044623
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE #1614 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE
512 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WRIGHT, MARVIN LEE
3400 JENKINS RD APT. 1013 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
