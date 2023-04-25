Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE HOPE

129 GENES LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BATTS, NICOLE LORRAINE

1716 STANDFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELKNAP, LESLIE

3101 ELLIS AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL

3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROWN, CYRION

117 VALLEY VIEW AVE./ HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWNER, OLIVIA MICHELE

702 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR )

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLARK, TARA JENKINS

8050 HWY 137 VALLEYHEAD, 35989

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COLEMAN, KIERSTON MARIE

110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE

6725 INDUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUNTON, JEREMY L

2802 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVANS, TELISHA RENEE

22 STARVIEW LN APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FAULKNER, JEREMIAH JAMES ISAIAH

270 COUNTY RD 213 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FERGUSON, CARL

1221 S, SANGAMON ST.

CHICAGO, 60643Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE ON SCHOOL PROPERTY OR AT AFALSE REPORTSFORD, WELLINGTON WILKERSON3797 REVENUERS LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEGONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GOODE, JAMES EDWARD2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062422Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTGRAHAM, AMBER NICHOLE1193 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)HARPER, THELISA CHANTE2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILTON, MARION5713 JANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES, WILLIAM OLIVER8668 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BROWARD CO FLORIDA)KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SLACAYO, EDUARDO7376 SHADY VAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOVELACE, LARRY DARNELL1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022785Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOTTERN, CHARLES PHILLIP2005 3RD AVE PHONEX CITY, 36867Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN8191 MAGNOILA DRIVE JONESBORO, 30238Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDEREVADING ARRESTNEELY, TAYLOR LANE6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE)NELSON, TYESHA SHYANNE1300 MINERAL SPRINGS RD APT N4 ELBERTON, 30635Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPENN, BRITTAEY JO6704 INDUS WAY/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPERRYMOND, ASHLEY P812 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISEPROSSER, NOAH JOHN110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE12 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORTNONSUPPORTRAY, GORDON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063046Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE IMPRISONMENTBURGLARY OF AUTORESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREED, LONNIE DALE47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR590 BELMONT CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTSILVA, BRETT A418 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 2E DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE14 LYNCH LN A TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUPTAIN, ALAN REID106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMVANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 373116707Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELASQUEZ TERCERO, FRANKIE2406 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044623Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLWATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE #1614 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONEVADING ARRESTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYWHITE, KYLA MICHELLE512 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWRIGHT, MARVIN LEE3400 JENKINS RD APT. 1013 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: