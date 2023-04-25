Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE HOPE 
129 GENES LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BATTS, NICOLE LORRAINE 
1716 STANDFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELKNAP, LESLIE 
3101 ELLIS AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 
3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN, CYRION 
117 VALLEY VIEW AVE./ HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWNER, OLIVIA MICHELE 
702 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLARK, TARA JENKINS 
8050 HWY 137 VALLEYHEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLEMAN, KIERSTON MARIE 
110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE 
6725 INDUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNTON, JEREMY L 
2802 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, TELISHA RENEE 
22 STARVIEW LN APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAULKNER, JEREMIAH JAMES ISAIAH 
270 COUNTY RD 213 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FERGUSON, CARL 
1221 S, SANGAMON ST.

CHICAGO, 60643 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE ON SCHOOL PROPERTY OR AT A
FALSE REPORTS

FORD, WELLINGTON WILKERSON 
3797 REVENUERS LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO 
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GOODE, JAMES EDWARD 
2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062422 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRAHAM, AMBER NICHOLE 
1193 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

HARPER, THELISA CHANTE 
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILTON, MARION 
5713 JANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JONES, WILLIAM OLIVER 
8668 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BROWARD CO FLORIDA)

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LACAYO, EDUARDO 
7376 SHADY VAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOVELACE, LARRY DARNELL 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022785 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON 
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOTTERN, CHARLES PHILLIP 
2005 3RD AVE PHONEX CITY, 36867 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN 
8191 MAGNOILA DRIVE JONESBORO, 30238 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
EVADING ARREST

NEELY, TAYLOR LANE 
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FENTANYL FOR RESALE)

NELSON, TYESHA SHYANNE 
1300 MINERAL SPRINGS RD APT N4 ELBERTON, 30635 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM 
5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PENN, BRITTAEY JO 
6704 INDUS WAY/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PERRYMOND, ASHLEY P 
812 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY 
7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE

PROSSER, NOAH JOHN 
110 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE 
12 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT

RAY, GORDON 
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063046 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REED, LONNIE DALE 
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER 
5208 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

SILVA, BRETT A 
418 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 2E DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE 
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, MICHAEL EUGENE 
14 LYNCH LN A TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UPTAIN, ALAN REID 
106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM

VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE 
12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 373116707 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ TERCERO, FRANKIE 
2406 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044623 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS 
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE #1614 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE 
512 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE 
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WRIGHT, MARVIN LEE 
3400 JENKINS RD APT. 1013 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

