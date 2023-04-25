Latest Headlines

Traffic Stop Leads To Driver's Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license, felony possession of methamphetamines, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.

Walmart reported a theft from the beginning of the month. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on shoplifting related warrants while at the Hamilton County Jail.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the 9900 block of Cloverlan Hills Drive. One individual was arrested for domestic assault.

A minor fender bender was reported in the parking lot of the Hills Parc apartment complex.

Police and the fire department responded to the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a fire alarm with sprinkler activation. Upon arrival it was found to be a construction company working on an alarm panel. It was a false alarm.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

Police arrested an individual at the Sonic, located in the 5900 block of Main Street, after it was discovered that they were violating an order of protection.

An officer checked the well-being of an individual who appeared to be asleep in their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. They advised that they were listening to the news while waiting for their spouse and child’s return from the store. Everything checked out ok.

A night shift officer assisted a bicyclist who was riding their bike in the roadway without any lights in the 5900 block of Main Street. The lights were fixed and they continued on their way.

