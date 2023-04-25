Man, 23, Indicted For Bomb Threat At East Ridge High School

A 23-year-old man has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on a misdemeanor charge of threat of mass violence on school property.

Carl "CJ" Ferguson, who gave his address as Chicago, Illinois, is also charged with the felony charge of making a false report.

The indictment says on Sept. 21, 2022, that Ferguson "did unlawfully and recklessly, by any means of communication, threatened to commit an act of mass violence on school property, to wit: East Ridge High School."

The second charge says he made threats of an impending bombing at the school, knowing that it was false.

Ferguson is set to be arraigned on Friday before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.