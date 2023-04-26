Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Trespasses On Ex-Wife’s Property; Walmart Shoplifter Had Already Been Trespassed From The Store

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A woman on Iris Road called police because her ex-husband was on her property despite being trespassed by police on a prior occasion. The man was knocking on several doors and windows of the residence to gain the woman’s attention. The woman didn’t open any doors, but spoke with the man through a glass window. She told him to leave or she would call police. The man didn’t leave until he heard police were coming, and left prior to police arrival. The woman didn’t want to press charges for her ex-husband trespassing.

* * *

The store manager at 6901 Lee Hwy. told police a white male came into the store and stole a 3-pack of Hayne's T-shirts, a single Hayne's T-shirt, and other unknown items. The suspect left in a Toyota Camry that was driven by a woman.

* * *

A man on Olive Street told police his mother passed away earlier in the day and his brothers were at her house saying they would change the locks. The man showed police a copy of his mother's will stating he was to be in charge of the household after her passing. The man wanted to document the occurrence should he need it in the future.

* * *

An officer was on patrol when she saw a yellow sport motorcycle traveling east on W. 38th Street from Alton Park Boulevard. The officer was separated from the motorcycle by an uninvolved vehicle and the motorcycle made a right turn onto Central Avenue at a high rate of speed prior to the officer initiating emergency equipment. Roughly 10 minutes later, the officer saw the motorcycle traveling west on W. 38th, turning north onto Alton Park Boulevard. The officer initiated emergency equipment and the driver, a black male, medium build, wearing a red sweatsuit and black helmet, slow rolled from 38th to 33rd where he cut between multiple vehicles and ran the red light at 3300 Alton Park Blvd. at a high rate of speed, continuing north toward downtown. The estimated speed exceeded 90 mph.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer was flagged down by a security guard at 1298 Peeples St. because some prescription medications had been found that didn’t belong to anyone inside the encampment. The medications were turned into Property.

* * *

A man on Franklin Street told police he had dropped off envelopes for Hamilton County and city of Chattanooga taxes at the N. Market Street Post Office. The county received its check but the man received a letter from Chattanooga stating he was delinquent in paying taxes. The man took a look at the uploaded check photo on his bank website and found two names he didn’t know listed on them. The check had been altered in the "Pay to" on front and signature area on back. The man made a report with his bank.

* * *

A man told police he looked out of his apartment window on East Brainerd Road around 6 p.m. and noticed the rear windshield on his vehicle was shattered. He went outside to see the damage and the rear windshield was shattered from a single impact point. His car is a red Toyota Camry which was parked in front of his apartment. Police gathered his information and provided him a complaint card.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving southbound on I-75 near the Bonny Oaks exit when a long skinny piece of metal flew off a white construction truck in front of her and pierced the front grill of her vehicle. The radiator was also pierced and leaking fluid. She drove her vehicle from the scene. She was unable to acquire any more information regarding the construction truck. She estimated the damage to be $3,500.

* * *

A man told police he parked near the Aloft hotel at 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd. and, when he returned to his vehicle, he discovered it had been damaged. He said there were several white paint scratches on his black car door, and a big dent with the scratches on the driver’s door.

* * *

A man at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. had attempted to do a receipt return on merchandise that he had selected inside the store. He was denied by employees and then pushed the merchandise out of the store. The man was identified and told not to be back at Walmart or he would be charged with trespassing. After he left, it was discovered that he had already been trespassed by Walmart for shoplifting.

