Teen Apprehended In Case In Which CARTA Bus Was Searched On Brainerd Road

The teen who was sought in the incident in which Brainerd Road was closed during the search of a CARTA bus on Monday has been apprehended.

The 15-year-old was the subject of a SWAT response Monday at 5500 Brainerd Road.

The incident began when a person said the teen fired at her when she would not give him money.

Police were told the youth might be on a CARTA bus traveling on Brainerd Road. However, he was not found after a search of the bus.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated domestic assault.