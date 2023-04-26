Latest Headlines

Teen Apprehended In Case In Which CARTA Bus Was Searched On Brainerd Road

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The teen who was sought in the incident in which Brainerd Road was closed during the search of a CARTA bus on Monday has been apprehended.

The 15-year-old was the subject of a SWAT response Monday at 5500 Brainerd Road. 

The incident began when a person said the teen fired at her when she would not give him money.

Police were told the youth might be on a CARTA bus traveling on Brainerd Road. However, he was not found after a search of the bus.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated domestic assault.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Joshua Levon Timmons has been charged with the homicide of Michael Palmer, who was shot and killed last Nov. 8 near 819 W. 14th Street Court. Timmons, 35, was charged with second-degree murder.

A woman was shot and killed at Crossville on Tuesday night. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Brown Road at approximately 11:10 p.m. after receiving a 911

