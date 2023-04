Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department have arrested Taiwan Greathouse and Brittany Bell in the death of their two-year-old son.

Police said the child was recently taken to a local hospital with signs of distress. The child later passed away and fentanyl was found in the child's system.

Greathouse and Ms. Bell have both been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.