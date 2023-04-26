Convicted Felon Arrested In Circle K Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Night shift officers made contact with an occupied vehicle that had been sitting in the Circle K parking lot, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for over two hours. The occupant, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. They were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon due to their felon status.

A license plate reader camera assisted Collegedale police with locating a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Elementary Way. The driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of the stolen property, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. The owner of the vehicle, stolen from North Carolina, drove to Collegedale and retrieved their property.

A minor fender bender was reported in the parking lot of Aldi’s.

An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 8600 block of Kindred Lane.

An individual arrested days prior for domestic assault was reportedly violating the no contact order with the alleged victim by repeatedly calling them from the county jail. The court issued a petition to revoke bond warrant for the suspect.

An officer responded to an alarm in the 4900 block of Pine Circle. The owner was found to have accidentally set it off with a key fob.

Police assisted two disagreeing individuals who were involved in the sale of a vehicle over Facebook marketplace in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. There were no criminal laws violated. The officers advised both individuals that it was a civil disagreement to be handled between themselves or a civil court.