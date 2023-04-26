Public Defender Smith Says Starting Pay For Public Defenders Far Below Earnings For Private Lawyers

Public Defender Steve Smith on Wednesday asked the County Commission for $741,423 in salaries for 22 lawyers, most of whom are jointly funded.

Mr. Smith said the starting salary for a Hamilton County assistant public defender is about $55,000, about the same as a jailer’s salary. Starting salaries at local private law firms are six figures, he said. He outlined the heavy caseload of the public defenders, which he said is only getting heavier as law enforcement is reformed with better structure and better pay, sending more cases up the line.

Mr. Smith predicted that District Attorney Coty Wamp will take up the cause of underpaid public defenders next year to relieve what he called the “bottleneck” of the justice system.

State Senator Todd Gardenhire supported a bill to raise salaries of assistant public defenders by at least $10,465, which takes effect July 1, Mr. Smith noted.

Hamilton County Courts Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Johnson asked for $1,332,667 to staff nine full-time positions.

Magistrate asked for $530,516 to cover five full-time positions, rounding up last year’s odd-hour salaries to hire a third-shift magistrate.

Tim Carroll, office manager for the Medical Examiner’s Office, asked for $1,085,524 to staff 12 full-time positions.

Mr. Carroll also asked for $80,000 in miscellaneous funds to pay a private transporter $110 per trip to bring bodies to the medical examiner’s office, instead of paying Hamilton County emergency medical services $60 per job. He said the county connected with this private transporter during the pandemic and he saw an opportunity to release Hamilton County EMS from transporting bodies so they can respond to emergencies instead.