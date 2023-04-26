Latest Headlines

Big Pay Raise At Sheriff's Office Did The Job; Criminal Court Clerk Asks Similar Raise For His Office

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sheriff Austin Garrett said a big pay increase for county officers and jailers has finally brought stability to the department.

As of last Oct. 5, starting salary for sworn corrections employees was raised to $50,000 and the pay for sworn and certified employees increased to $51,500.

"We only lost four out of the jail this year," the sheriff told members of the County Commission at budget hearings.

On the patrol side, he said the Sheriff's Office is now getting recruits from other departments instead of losing trained employees to other agencies.

He said since the pay hike was put into effect we are net 15 employees - instead of falling further behind on staffing.

By October, he said he expects he will be able to announce that all budgeted positions at the jail will be filled.

Sheriff Garrett said, "Because of the raise, we have stopped the attrition in the corrections department."

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said his office needs such a big pay increase.

He said the starting pay is $28,500, and "I can't get people to work at that rate. There's no way." He wants to raise the starting pay to $38,500.

Mr. Dean said it was the first time in his nine years he had asked for such an increase.

He said clerks in Metro Nashville start at $40,000.

The local increase would affect 17 employees.

Election Administrator Scott Allen went before the commission seeking $500,000 to double the paved parking area at the election office off Amnicola Highway. He did so though County Mayor Weston Wamp did not feel it was a priority - given the relatively few times the parking lot overflowed.

Mr. Allen said a part of the project would be a new exit that he said would enhance traffic flow.

He said during times of heavy voting that cars overfill the lot and begin parking on nearby grassy areas. He said in 2020 there was heavy rain, causing a number of vehicles to get stuck. He said that cost a number of voters a towing fee.

Big Pay Raise At Sheriff's Office Did The Job; Criminal Court Clerk Asks Similar Raise For His Office
