County Commission Discusses Amendments To New STVR Regulations

At the County Commission meeting Wednesday, the commission discussed amendments to the recently passed resolution that outlines regulations for short term vacation rentals in unincorporated Hamilton County.

An amendment was approved that reflected recent state law changes that STVRs may not house more than 12 people, and STVRs of more than 5,000 square feet must have overhead fire sprinklers.

The commission continues to debate the efficacy of an amendment put forth by Commissioner Steve Highlander that would require anyone applying for a STVR to post public notice on site for 30 days, giving neighbors a chance to bring concerns to the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Highlander said the amendment is intended "to give our citizens the ability to express their concerns."

“They don’t want big government to have the absolute final say,” he said.

If the RPA denies a resident’s argument against the STVR, he can appeal to the County Commission or in Chancery Court, it was stated.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said a number of protections for neighbors had been built into the rules.