Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, April 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGOBI, SAM M 
7629 BISHOP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CARELESS DRIVING

ALLISON, DERRICK R 
2470 NICKAJACK RD SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH

APOLLNARIO MIRANDA, ADAN 
351 WARREN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374190000 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI 
275 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRITTANY MARIE 
3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER FELONY MURDER
FELONY MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

BENN, SCOTT JR 
4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE 
139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKS, JOHN D 
1216 ELLISTON ST OLD HICKORY, 37138 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETT, GREGG DON 
7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE 
811 HAMPTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEWS, SIERRA TASHA 
1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 WOODARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FARROW, CAMERON REID 
292 RODEO DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARNER, LEROY 
1007 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GIFFORD, WESLEY MELTON 
PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
SEATBELT

GODFREY, CANDICE LEE 
1211 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS 
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL 
3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
FELONY MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
1037 WORLEY RD 1A SODD DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEARD, CORNELIUS L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

HILL, MOKA DONA 
1835 FERNDALE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HUNTER, TRACY LEMONTE 
3301 PINEWOOD APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 374101252 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, ARNELLUS PERNELL 
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062777 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, AMANDA DAWN 
139 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSE REPORTS

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, CHEDALIA ANN 
3411 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CRYSTAL N 
1822 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 307073644 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL 
140 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, ALDEN DEANGELO 
2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M 
14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN, SHONTAVIUS 
1611 MURPHYS BURROW RD BRENTWOOD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FALSE REPORTS

MCCORSKEY, TYRAN MARKELL 
1400 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

MCCOY, STEVEN M 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT 
4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

ORTEGA, JUAN RUIZ 
4121 DOUGALS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN 
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN 
4006 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PARIS, COREY J 
1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

PEREZ MENDEZ, CLIFOR DONALDO 
2506 YORK STVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN 
4700 MONT VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUSSELL, TIMOTHY LEN 
65 BLUFF VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 307362563 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING

SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON 
1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAQUEO, GERONIMO ARREAGA 
3906 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA 
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

SMITH, AMBER REANN 
2202 ELDER ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, JESSICA RENEE 
10912 LONDON LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW 
1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN 
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINES, ALONZO 
900 CANNON ST MENIFEE, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINSON, GREGORY DEVON 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, MARSHA ANN 
8105 ISLAND POINT DR HARRISSON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

YOTHER, TYLER 
230 BAILEY LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

AGOBI, SAM M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • CARELESS DRIVING
APOLLNARIO MIRANDA, ADAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BELL, BRITTANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER FELONY MURDER
  • FELONY MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKS, JOHN D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETT, GREGG DON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DEWS, SIERRA TASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARNER, LEROY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/28/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
  • FELONY MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILL, MOKA DONA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JACKSON, ARNELLUS PERNELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCORSKEY, TYRAN MARKELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
MCCOY, STEVEN M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ORTEGA, JUAN RUIZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAQUEO, GERONIMO ARREAGA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, AMBER REANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINSON, GREGORY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOTHER, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT


