Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGOBI, SAM M

7629 BISHOP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CARELESS DRIVING



ALLISON, DERRICK R

2470 NICKAJACK RD SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH



APOLLNARIO MIRANDA, ADAN

351 WARREN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374190000

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI

275 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, BRITTANY MARIE

3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER FELONY MURDER

FELONY MURDER

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



BENN, SCOTT JR

4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)



BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKS, JOHN D

1216 ELLISTON ST OLD HICKORY, 37138

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNETT, GREGG DON

7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE

811 HAMPTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DEWS, SIERRA TASHA

1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

16 WOODARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FARROW, CAMERON REID

292 RODEO DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GARNER, LEROY

1007 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



GIFFORD, WESLEY MELTON

PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRIVING ON REVOKED

SEATBELT



GODFREY, CANDICE LEE

1211 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

