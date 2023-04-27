Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGOBI, SAM M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- CARELESS DRIVING
|
|APOLLNARIO MIRANDA, ADAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BELL, BRITTANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER FELONY MURDER
- FELONY MURDER
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKS, JOHN D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNETT, GREGG DON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DEWS, SIERRA TASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARNER, LEROY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/28/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
- FELONY MURDER
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HILL, MOKA DONA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, ARNELLUS PERNELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCORSKEY, TYRAN MARKELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|MCCOY, STEVEN M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ORTEGA, JUAN RUIZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAQUEO, GERONIMO ARREAGA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, AMBER REANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VINSON, GREGORY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOTHER, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|