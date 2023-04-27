Latest Headlines

Suspicious Vehicle Turns Out To Be Food Delivery Driver - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, April 27, 2023

Officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that was parked and occupied in the Smartbank parking lot, in the 8900 block of Lee Highway. The occupant was found to have been a food delivery driver.

Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on an aggravated assault warrant.

Concerned citizens called in about an individual passed out in the passenger seat of a Honda in the Walmart parking lot. Officers made contact with the occupant, who was found to be in felony possession of methamphetamines and other illegal narcotics and arrested.

An individual was taken into custody during court for a felony drug warrant out of Hamilton County. They were transported to the jail.

An individual was taken into custody during court for a driving on a revoked license warrant out of East Ridge. They were transported to the jail.

Police received a report of an intoxicated person at the Marathon gas station in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. The individual was found to not be a danger to themself or others, and not in violation of state law.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a violation of probation charge.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from an original traffic related arrest.

An officer investigated an occupied vehicle parked for several hours outside the Cash Express in the 5600 block of Main Street. The occupant advised they were waiting for a friend to get off work.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from original charges of theft and burglary.

Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle left on property belonging to the McKee Food Corporation in the 9100 block of Apison Pike. Officers were able to confirm that the vehicle had not been reported stolen.

