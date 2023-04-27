Latest Headlines

Teen Charged In April 6 Shooting Near Convenience Store At 1900 Market St.

  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
 Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamarie Jones in connection with a shooting incident on April 6. 
 
 Police were called to a gas station in the 1900 block of Market Street for an incident of shots fired. Police were able to link Jones to the incident, it was stated.
 
No one was injured during the 4:15 p.m. shooting near a convenience store.
 
 Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment. He had additional warrants from other jurisdictions for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
 
 Another man, 20-year-old Georral Davis, was with Jones at the time of his arrest. He was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated criminal trespass, evading arrest, possessing a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
 
 Both men were taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
Georral Davis
Georral Davis
Crossville Man Facing Gun Charge After Shooting Death Of His Wife; Investigation Into Shooting Continues
Crossville Man Facing Gun Charge After Shooting Death Of His Wife; Investigation Into Shooting Continues
  • 4/27/2023
Firefighters Extinguish Electrical Fire At Diamonds & Lace Thursday Morning
Firefighters Extinguish Electrical Fire At Diamonds & Lace Thursday Morning
  • 4/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/27/2023
Suspicious Vehicle Turns Out To Be Food Delivery Driver - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Drunk Friend To Leave; Woman Thinks Landlord Is A “Slum Lord”
  • 4/27/2023
Churches Are Failing - And Response (2)
  • 4/26/2023
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
Gardenhire Needs To Be Elevated To Congress
  • 4/26/2023
God Will Not Be Smiling With Them
  • 4/26/2023
Heralding A New Dark Age - And Response
  • 4/25/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Hendon Hooker Deserves To Go In 1st Round Of NFL Draft
  • 4/27/2023
Randy Smith: Do I Know Buddy Nix?
  • 4/27/2023
Bryan's Harvey Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week
  • 4/27/2023
Biggest UCRA 604 Crate Late Model Race Ever Is Saturday With $7,238 To Win
  • 4/27/2023
Lookouts Lose In Another 4-3 Contest With Trash Pandas
  • 4/27/2023
Annual Armed Forces Day Parade To Be May 5
Annual Armed Forces Day Parade To Be May 5
  • 4/26/2023
United Way Announces Finalists For Nonprofit Celebrate Awards
  • 4/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
  • 4/27/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host Bike Ride and Rodeo Event May 20
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host Bike Ride and Rodeo Event May 20
  • 4/27/2023
Upcoming Road Construction Closures And Updates Announced
  • 4/27/2023
Frozen Jr. Opening This Weekend At Southeast Whitfield High School
Frozen Jr. Opening This Weekend At Southeast Whitfield High School
  • 4/26/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 4/26/2023
CTC's TheatreQuest Presents The Y Play
  • 4/26/2023
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
  • 4/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
  • 4/25/2023
Churches Are Failing - And Response (2)
  • 4/26/2023
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
Gardenhire Needs To Be Elevated To Congress
  • 4/26/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
Smart Factory Institute’s EV Battery Innovations Conference Showcases Changes Ahead For Automotive Manufacturers
  • 4/27/2023
Covenant Logistics Completes Acquisition Of Arkansas Trucking Firm
  • 4/27/2023
Dalton Sees Rise In March Unemployment Rate
  • 4/27/2023
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
RE/MAX Agents Mike And Brenda Purcell Earn Annual Sales Production Award
RE/MAX Agents Mike And Brenda Purcell Earn Annual Sales Production Award
  • 4/26/2023
City To Host Affordable Housing Resource Fair
  • 4/24/2023
The ArtCaraVan Is Coming May 11
The ArtCaraVan Is Coming May 11
  • 4/27/2023
Cleveland State Seeking Additional Workforce Development Partnerships
Cleveland State Seeking Additional Workforce Development Partnerships
  • 4/27/2023
McCallie TEPS Adds 21 New Members In Spring 2023 Inductions
McCallie TEPS Adds 21 New Members In Spring 2023 Inductions
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
  • 4/25/2023
Erlanger Posts $3.2 Million Net Revenue For 3rd Quarter
  • 4/25/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
  • 4/25/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
  • 4/27/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Janice Bailey Booker
Janice Bailey Booker
  • 4/26/2023
Jamie LeAnn Johnston
Jamie LeAnn Johnston
  • 4/25/2023
Jo Ann Stephenson
Jo Ann Stephenson
  • 4/25/2023
Letner, Betty Ross Miller (Niota)
Letner, Betty Ross Miller (Niota)
  • 4/27/2023
Crawford, Marie Francis (Jasper)
Crawford, Marie Francis (Jasper)
  • 4/27/2023
Sipsy, Dollie Patricia "Pat" (LaFayette)
Sipsy, Dollie Patricia "Pat" (LaFayette)
  • 4/27/2023