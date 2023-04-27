Teen Charged In April 6 Shooting Near Convenience Store At 1900 Market St.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamarie Jones in connection with a shooting incident on April 6.

Police were called to a gas station in the 1900 block of Market Street for an incident of shots fired. Police were able to link Jones to the incident, it was stated.

No one was injured during the 4:15 p.m. shooting near a convenience store.

Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment. He had additional warrants from other jurisdictions for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

Another man, 20-year-old Georral Davis, was with Jones at the time of his arrest. He was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated criminal trespass, evading arrest, possessing a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.