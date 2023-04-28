Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Neighbor's Barking Dog Wakes Woman Every Morning; Man Feels Threatened By Duo Who Brought Women To His House While He Was In Jail

  • Friday, April 28, 2023

A woman on Brandywine Lane told police she has an ongoing issue with her neighbor that lives directly behind her. She said that the neighbor lets his dog out early in the morning and it runs to the edge of her property and will not stop barking. She said that the dog wakes her up in the mornings and she has called the police several times in the past over the issue. Police went to talk to the neighbor, but could not get anyone to come to the door.

* * *

A man on Abby Grace Loop told police he recently broke up with his girlfriend. He said he has asked her to move out and he allowed her to get her things earlier in the day. He said he had left the house for approximately 13 hours in order to give her time to remove her property. He told police she came back to his house at approximately 12:10 a.m. and beat on his door until he called police. He said she has been harassing him by texting his phone over 58 times, calling him excessively and using snapchat to communicate excessively. The man wanted a report made for documentation, and said
he did not wish to press any charges at this time.

* * *

An intoxicated person was reported at the Mapco, 1227 E Main St. Police spoke with the man who told them he had recently been drinking for a belated birthday party. The man went on to explain that due to his level of intoxication he did not wish to drive and instead walked to a location where he could call someone for a safe ride home. The man was able to contact his parents, who were able
to come and pick him up without incident.

* * *

A man on Curtis Street told police that someone at an unknown time cut the wires to his bluetooth amp that was in his motorcycle saddlebags. He said the person then stole the amp. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Spears Avenue told police that someone at an unknown time broke the driver's side window on her KIA (TN tag). No suspect information available.

* * *

A woman on Bailey Avenue told police she was scammed out of $900. She said someone called her posing as a friend (Moe) who was incarcerated (unknown location). The man requested her go to a Walmart and send a Money Gram worth $495, and another worth $393. The woman was told to place the Money Gram in Ms. Stephanie McCrary's name. The woman said she thought she
was helping a friend named Moe, but when she called her friend, he said he never called her for help. There is no suspect info.

* * *

A man told police that while he was driving on Highway 153 near Academy Sports, the high winds blew a sign across the road and struck his vehicle. The sign damaged the front end of the vehicle (TN tag).

* * *

Police were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman that was panhandling at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, after the anonymous caller thought the woman was being "pimped out" by a man that appeared to be panhandling too. Police spoke with the man and woman in question and identified them. Both said they were homeless and trying to get money for a bus. Police spoke with both
individually and no concerns were noted.

* * *

A woman told police she was working at the Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr. at approximately 1:48 p.m. She said a black male and a black female entered a room inside the store and stole her purse. The woman's store manager showed police images of the two obtained using cameras inside the store. She said she pinged her phone at 501 N. Moore Road. Police saw that the last updated time was approximately two hours prior. Police attempted to make contact at 501 N Moore Rd, but no one lives at that location currently. The woman said one of her credit cards was used at a Circle K gas station after it was taken. Police will be attaching suspect images to the report.

* * *

A man on Mulberry Street told police that a man and his father were going to retaliate against him. He said these men didn't make any threats toward him, but he believes they will retaliate because while he was in jail they would bring women to his house and they were also hanging out behind his house. He also said that the same cars are driving by his residence quite often and he is worried. The man also wanted police to know that a woman is messaging him on Facebook Messenger and there is a no-contact order between the two of them. Police told the man that his residence will be placed on a Watch List. Also, the contact with the woman is being documented.

Police Blotter: Neighbor's Barking Dog Wakes Woman Every Morning; Man Feels Threatened By Duo Who Brought Women To His House While He Was In Jail
  4/28/2023

