Fewer Cases Going To Grand Jury As DA Wamp Seeks To Focus On Most Serious Cases

Fewer cases are being sent to the Hamilton County Grand Jury as new District Attorney Coty Wamp seeks to focus on the most serious cases.

DA Wamp has sent 888 cases to the Grand Jury since taking office last September.

For the same time period a year earlier, there were 1,500 cases sent to the Grand Jury.

Hamilton County Grand Juries for years have been saying too many minor cases were clogging their docket.

DA Wamp said of the figures, "Yes! I like to hear that fewer are going to the Grand Jury, that was the intent of vertical prosecution.





"The Grand Jury was clogged and Criminal Court was, and is still, seeing too many misdemeanors and low level offenses that should be settled in Sessions Court. We are working hard to bind fewer cases over so that our trial courts can be focused on the most serious cases and those most likely to be tried."

DA Wamp said t wo Grand Juries "are still needed at this time." There is a regular Hamilton County Grand Jury and a Concurrent Hamilton County Grand Jury.