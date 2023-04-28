Bicycle Company Featuring Electric Bikes Opens May 3

A bicycle company featuring electric bikes is set to open in Chattanooga on May 3.

Chattanooga Electric Bike Co will hold its grand opening from 12-3 p.m. as the only locally founded electric bike company in the city.

Chattanooga Electric Bike Co holds over 60 different bikes in the store, as well as micro-transit options for individuals. Founder John Mathna said he hopes his store will contribute positively to the sustainability community.

"I am thrilled to be opening Chattanooga Electric Bike Co, and I believe that our electric bikes will help our community move towards a more sustainable future," he said.

"We are committed to providing top-quality electric bikes at an affordable price and helping individuals find alternative, eco-friendly modes of transportation."

The store's wide selection of electric bikes includes models suitable for commuting, mountain biking, and leisure, making it easy for customers to find the perfect solution for their needs.

"We are excited to see the positive impact that Chattanooga Electric Bike Co will have on our community," said The Company Lab CEO Tasia Malakasis. "Their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly transportation options is a testament to their dedication to our city and its future."

Chattanooga Electric Bike Co is located at 1404 McCallie Ave.

The grand opening event will feature free giveaways, test rides, and opening remarks from Mayor Tim Kelly’s Sustainability Department, CO.LAB CEO Malakasis, and Novonix CEO Chris Burns.