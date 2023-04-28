College Party Rape Case Settled On Reduced Charge

A case in which a man was charged with raping a woman after they left together following a college party on Feb. 20, 2021, has been reduced to a lesser charge.

Joshua Brame Booker, 25, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.

He pleaded "no contest" to a reduced charge of reckless aggravated assault" and was given a suspended three-year sentence.

Booker was given judicial diversion, meaning the case can be taken off his record if he gets in no further trouble.

Prosecutor Chris Post said he had talked to the female in the case multiple times and there were inconsistencies in her account.

He said the woman left the party with Booker and went with him to his apartment. She charged that Booker had been "forceful during sex."

Defense attorney Ben McGowan said it would have been "a hotly contested trial." It had been scheduled to be tried next month.