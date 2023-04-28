Man Charged By State In Overdose Death Gets Similar Federal Charge

A man charged by the state with second-degree murder in a fatal overdose case has been indicted by federal authorities on a similar charge.

The federal indictment against Lafredrick Sails said he sold drugs containing fentanyl to 18-year-old Melton Brown, resulting in his death.

The indictment also asks for enhanced punishment related to Sails being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The fatal drug overdose occurred on March 11, 2021, at a residence in the 2800 block of East 26th Street.

In the state case, Sails is due to go before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman in August.

Sails, 41, was taken into custody after his arrest by federal authorities this week. He had been on bond on the state case.