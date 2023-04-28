Federal Authorities Charge Pair With Selling Deadly Fentanyl

Federal authorities have obtained indictments against two people on charges they sold illegal drugs containing deadly fentanyl.
Arrested were Remeo "Flex" Hubbard and Amber Reann "Kiki" Smith.
A detention hearing is set for May 2.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses.
The report ... more
Federal authorities have obtained indictments against two people on charges they sold illegal drugs containing deadly fentanyl.
Arrested were Remeo "Flex" Hubbard and Amber Reann "Kiki" Smith. ... more
A man charged by the state with second-degree murder in a fatal overdose case has been indicted by federal authorities on a similar charge.
The federal indictment against Lafredrick Sails ... more