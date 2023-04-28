Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, April 28, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: WASTEWATER

a. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S156F093, thence southwest 120 feet to MH#S156F016, Tax Map No.

156F-M-003, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FIRE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-5, as amended, so as to exclude certain property located at 481 Shurlock Road, to be removed from the Brainerd Road Fire District Boundary, subject to certain conditions.

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept an award of $10,358.64 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the installation of security lighting around the John A. Patton Community Center walking track. (District 1)
                      
b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Chattanooga Unite for the purposes of providing free dental care services and treatment to qualifying veterans in Chattanooga. (District 4)

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $7,500.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Word Empowerment Church for the purposes of increasing access to affordable childcare through the expansion of their daycare center. (District 4)

d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $18,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Public Library for the installation and two (2) years of servicing of a library locker located at the Eastdale Community Center. (District 9)

e. A resolution confirming the appointment of Nathaniel Doss, III to the Shallowford Region Community Advisory Committee for District 9, with a term beginning on May 3, 2023, and ending May 3, 2025. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed to Convey the City of Chattanooga fifty (50%) percent interest in the delinquent tax parcel at 7700 Basswood Drive, further identified as Tax Map No. 129L-D-024.02, to Hamilton County, Tennessee. (District 5)

g. A resolution authorizing an additional $20,000.00 distribution of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the Chattanooga Community Housing Organization (CHODO) for roof replacement for low and moderate income individuals.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                        
TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).

3. Special Presentation.
Quarterly Consent Decree Update - Wastewater

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: FIRE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-5, as amended, so as to exclude certain property located at 481 Shurlock Road, to be removed from the Brainerd Road Fire District Boundary, subject to certain conditions.

6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. 2023-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

d. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

e. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                    
f. 2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)

g. 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission)
2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                      
h. 2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

i. 2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

j. 2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                   
k. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

l. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

m. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article III, Division 27, Uses Requiring Short Term Vacation Rental Certificates and to amend Article XVI, Form Based Code for Citation Clarification.

7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association for the renovation and upgrading of publicly accessible facilities and amenities located at the Batter’s Place Road Sports Complex. (District 4)

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $40,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to enter into an agreement with Hamilton County’s Department of Parks and Recreation for the purposes of making improvements and upgrades to Ben Miller Park. (District 7)
c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Samantha Lunn to the Animal Control Board for District 3, with a term beginning May 10, 2023, and ending May 9, 2026.
                                 
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

d. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Kordsa, Inc. Project, to delegate certain authority to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 3)

e. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,191,716.00, as shown fully hereinbelow.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, to accept a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) grant for the completion of Phase 3 of the Alton Park Connector, in the amount of $4,729,252.44, with a match not to exceed $4 million.

PUBLIC WORKS

Transportation

g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Doug Pell, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Transportation Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
St. Elmo Suffers Power Outage On Friday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Will Brittle Bullpen Derail Another Braves Season?
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
County Schools Announce 4 Administrative Moves
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
Fewer Cases Going To Grand Jury As DA Wamp Seeks To Focus On Most Serious Cases
Fewer Cases Going To Grand Jury As DA Wamp Seeks To Focus On Most Serious Cases
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
Assaults, Drug Violations Rise On Tennessee College Campuses
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
Breaking News
St. Elmo Suffers Power Outage On Friday Night
  • 4/28/2023

The power went out for many St. Elmo residents on Friday night. The EPB outage map said 813 customers were affected. One St. Elmo resident said she was told by EPB that the cause was not ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/28/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Assaults, Drug Violations Rise On Tennessee College Campuses
  • 4/28/2023

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. The report ... more

Breaking News
Federal Authorities Charge Pair With Selling Deadly Fentanyl
  • 4/28/2023
Man Charged By State In Overdose Death Gets Similar Federal Charge
  • 4/28/2023
College Party Rape Case Settled On Reduced Charge
  • 4/28/2023
Bicycle Company Featuring Electric Bikes Opens May 3
  • 4/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/28/2023
Opinion
Stacey Alexander: A Governor, A Hitman, A Beer Man, A Neighbor
  • 4/28/2023
Homeowners Deserve A Voice
  • 4/28/2023
Station Street Problems
  • 4/28/2023
Convenient Delay For Legislators
  • 4/28/2023
Biden's Army?
  • 4/28/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Will Brittle Bullpen Derail Another Braves Season?
  • 4/28/2023
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
  • 4/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Hendon Hooker Deserves To Go In 1st Round Of NFL Draft
  • 4/27/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Drops First Match Of OVC Tournament
  • 4/28/2023
Bryan's Harvey Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week
  • 4/27/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Station Street, Morgan Wallen, Marijuana, Writing, and Emmett Till
  • 4/28/2023
Catoosa County To Host Pet Rabies & Registration Clinic
Catoosa County To Host Pet Rabies & Registration Clinic
  • 4/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
  • 4/27/2023
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
  • 4/28/2023
Global Activist Rev. Naomi Tutu Speaks At 2nd Learn United Event
  • 4/28/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/27/2023
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
  • 4/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
  • 4/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 4/26/2023
CTC's TheatreQuest Presents The Y Play
  • 4/26/2023
Opinion
Stacey Alexander: A Governor, A Hitman, A Beer Man, A Neighbor
  • 4/28/2023
Homeowners Deserve A Voice
  • 4/28/2023
Station Street Problems
  • 4/28/2023
Dining
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Business
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
  • 4/28/2023
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Drop In All But One County
  • 4/27/2023
Smart Factory Institute’s EV Battery Innovations Conference Showcases Changes Ahead For Automotive Manufacturers
  • 4/27/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
  • 4/28/2023
FTC Development Announce Thomas Clark As Director Of Development
  • 4/28/2023
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
  • 4/28/2023
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
  • 4/27/2023
First Lady Maria Lee Invites Students To Serve Their Communities This Summer
  • 4/27/2023
Living Well
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
  • 4/28/2023
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
  • 4/27/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Obituaries
Frank Leroy Payne
Frank Leroy Payne
  • 4/28/2023
Beatrice Welch Arnold
Beatrice Welch Arnold
  • 4/27/2023
Helen Nixon
Helen Nixon
  • 4/27/2023
Area Obituaries
McCrary, Dwight L. (Whitwell)
McCrary, Dwight L. (Whitwell)
  • 4/28/2023
Voyles, Avery Scott (Dalton)
Voyles, Avery Scott (Dalton)
  • 4/28/2023
Reed, Ricky S. (Dalton)
Reed, Ricky S. (Dalton)
  • 4/28/2023