Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: WASTEWATER



a. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S156F093, thence southwest 120 feet to MH#S156F016, Tax Map No.

156F-M-003, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FIRE
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-5, as amended, so as to exclude certain property located at 481 Shurlock Road, to be removed from the Brainerd Road Fire District Boundary, subject to certain conditions.

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept an award of $10,358.64 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the installation of security lighting around the John A. Patton Community Center walking track. (District 1) A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Chattanooga Unite for the purposes of providing free dental care services and treatment to qualifying veterans in Chattanooga. (District 4)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $7,500.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Word Empowerment Church for the purposes of increasing access to affordable childcare through the expansion of their daycare center. (District 4)d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $18,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Public Library for the installation and two (2) years of servicing of a library locker located at the Eastdale Community Center. (District 9)e. 2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) 2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

c. 2023-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission)2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission)

h. 2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

i. 2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

j. 2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

k. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) l. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

m. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article III, Division 27, Uses Requiring Short Term Vacation Rental Certificates and to amend Article XVI, Form Based Code for Citation Clarification.7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association for the renovation and upgrading of publicly accessible facilities and amenities located at the Batter’s Place Road Sports Complex. (District 4)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $40,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to enter into an agreement with Hamilton County’s Department of Parks and Recreation for the purposes of making improvements and upgrades to Ben Miller Park. (District 7)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Samantha Lunn to the Animal Control Board for District 3, with a term beginning May 10, 2023, and ending May 9, 2026.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Kordsa, Inc. Project, to delegate certain authority to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 3)e. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,191,716.00, as shown fully hereinbelow.PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, to accept a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) grant for the completion of Phase 3 of the Alton Park Connector, in the amount of $4,729,252.44, with a match not to exceed $4 million.PUBLIC WORKSTransportationg. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Doug Pell, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Transportation Inspector, subject to certain conditions.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.