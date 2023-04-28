Latest Headlines

2nd Phase Of I-75/I-24 Work Starting By June; To Last 994 Days

  • Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Gail Perry

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller at the Thursday night council meeting told of three public improvement projects that will soon be taking place in the city. The most disruptive will be Phase II of improvements to I-75/ I-24 spanning 4.8 miles between the split and Germantown Road interchange. The  interstate will be widened from three to four lanes between Germantown and Spring Creek Road, and two bridges, one at Moore Road and the other at McBrien Road, will be totally replaced.  

 Demolition of the Moore Road bridge is scheduled for June. When that bridge work is completed, demolition of the McBrien bridge will begin. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be built on both bridges and noise walls will be put up against the residential areas. Mr. Miller said the construction activity is scheduled as 24 hour/seven days a week operation and the contract is for 994 days.

The WWTA will also be doing work in East Ridge, primarily on the west side of town, said the city manager. The city received a $2.5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation earmarked for utility work. Because East Ridge does not own any utilities, the city will be passing the money through to the WWTA. The federal government has mandated WWTA to make improvements for preventing infiltration into the sanitary sewer system. Mayor Brian Williams said passing the money on to WWTA will help curb the increased sewer bills that residents have been seeing due to the mandated repairs.

The multi-modal work along Ringgold Road will be moving to the north side of the road now that work on the south side is nearing completion. The gas company is working in conjunction to lay new gas lines along with the construction and will be shutting down an area west of Marlboro Avenue for eight days, said Mr. Miller.

East Ridge has received American Rescue Plan Act funds for COVID relief twice. Mr. Miller said that he has heard the federal government may be trying to rescind unobligated funds and he requested for the council to appropriate the $3.1 million that was received in the second payment to make sure the city will be able to use the money. He recommended and the council approved designating the money for the new animal shelter and drainage work for both the Multi-Modal and North Mack Smith Road projects. The first ARPA payment was also for $3.1 million and has been used for stormwater drainage along the Multi-Modal construction on Ringgold Road.

A portion of the city hall roof will be replaced by JDH Co., for the lowest of five bids received.  The 4,560 square feet of roof above the council/courtroom and the courtyard will be $44,487 and will have a 20-year warranty.

In 2012, property that continually flooded was bought and houses on those lots were removed. Those properties were designated as green space. At a property sale on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps in March, it was discovered that Hamilton County and East Ridge jointly owned four of those lots. The county would like to convey the property to the city to be permanently used for green space such as pocket parks or community gardens with the understanding they can never be built on. The council approved acceptance of that property and agreed to maintain it.

Also approved at the meeting Thursday night was an agreement with EZ Ice and Water, LLC for the installation of an ice/water vending machine at Camp Jordan. It will be put beside the RV park where people can buy packaged ice and water without leaving Camp Jordan Park. The city will receive 22 percent of gross revenue from the machine. And a lot at 1505 Prater Road was rezoned from C-2 Commercial and R-1 Residential to RZ-1 Zero lot Line Residential. This will allow the property owner to divide the single lot into two 8,000 square foot single family lots for zero lot line houses.

Mayor Williams gave a reminder of upcoming city sponsored events. The East Ridge Library will  have a 50-year anniversary celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He said it will be a carnival-like event and no registration is required. The “Gametime Program” is now being held each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.  at the East Ridge Community Center. He said that all ages can participate by playing board and card games and working puzzles. The city will also be hosting a Mother’s Day Tea Party on Sunday May 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Registration will be required but admission is free with the donation of canned goods.

At the next council meeting on May 11, City Manager Miller will present the 2023-2024 budget. As a preview, he said the balanced budget has no tax increase and it maintains the current level of services.

The power went out for many St. Elmo residents on Friday night. The EPB outage map said 813 customers were affected. One St. Elmo resident said she was told by EPB that the cause was not ... more

The City Council is to consider a resolution on May 9 that would allow non-owner occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) only in commercial areas. A moratorium on new non-owner ... more

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

