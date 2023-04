Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE 04/26/2023

1 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN

LAMISHA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/26/2023

1 WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP EVADING ARREST 04/26/2023

True Bills:

315402 1 ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/26/2023

315402 2 ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES RECKLESS OPERATION OF A BOAT OR VESSEL 04/26/2023

315402 3 ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS 04/26/2023

315403 1 DIAZ JR, FILIBERTO AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/26/2023

315403 2 DIAZ JR, FILIBERTO RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/26/2023

315403 3 DIAZ JR, FILIBERTO VANDALISM 04/26/2023

315404 1 DILBECK, COTY AARON ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/26/2023

315405 1 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/26/2023

315405 2 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 04/26/2023

315405 3 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/26/2023

315405 4 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/26/2023

315406 1 GREEN 2ND, DAMON L FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 04/26/2023

315407 1 HESTER, KERMYCA DAWANNA ASSAULT AGAINST A FIRST RESPONDER OR NURSE 04/26/2023

315407 2 HESTER, KERMYCA DAWANNA VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 04/26/2023

315408 1 JOHNSTON, SAMUEL BARRETT AGGRAVATED ADOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/26/2023

315409 1 MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 04/26/2023

315409 2 MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 04/26/2023

315409 3 MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/26/2023

315410 1 MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/26/2023

315410 2 MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN POSSESSION OF LSD FOR RESALE 04/26/2023

Case NumberCount Name Charge Date

315410 3 MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/26/2023

315410 4 MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/26/2023

315411 1 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN

LAMISHA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/26/2023

315411 2 SKILLERN COPELAND, KAREN

LAMISHA

VANDALISM 04/26/2023

315412 1 WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP EVADING ARREST 04/26/2023

315412 2 WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP RECKLESS DRIVING 04/26/2023

315412 3 WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 04/26/2023

315412 4 WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP RESISTING ARREST 04/26/2023

315413 1 WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG

CONVICTION

04/26/2023

Case NumberCount Name Charge Date