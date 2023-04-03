Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING BERRY, JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CANNON, CHE ANTHONY BERRY JONES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FAILURE TO APPEAR EBERHARDT, CINDY N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, JAKE LEVI

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEEK, CHRISTIAN MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RAY, REGIN CAPRI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

REESE, JASMIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, LEXI K

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA) TONEY, MARVIN L

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Humane Society



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



