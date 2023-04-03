Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN 
714 WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112930 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN 
48 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING

BERRY, JENNIFER 
4813 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS 
34014 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE

CANNON, CHE ANTHONY BERRY JONES 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EBERHARDT, CINDY N 
811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, JAKE LEVI 
3648 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN 
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073240 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

GROSS, BRYAN JACOB 
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON 
1235 LONGWOOD LANE LACASSAS, 37085 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, CALUP KYLE 
1096 CREEK ROAD WILD WOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LANKFORD, KRISTINA A 
1149 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST

LYONS, ROBERT CODY 
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OSTER, SHANE W 
2929 SOUTHEAST OCEAN BLVD STEWART, 34996 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKS, ROBERT EARL 
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PEEK, CHRISTIAN MARCUS 
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZ, LUIS MALDONADO 
1601 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAY, REGIN CAPRI 
255 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

REESE, JASMIN 
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE 
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 
227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, LEXI K 
7319 GRASSHOPPER RD. GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE 
3108 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE

THOMPSON, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

TONEY, MARVIN L 
3400 JENKINS RD HIXSON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD 
612 N KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKKE CO GEORGIA)

ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER 
255 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

