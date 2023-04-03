Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN
714 WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112930
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BARDE, ERIC LOGAN
48 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
BERRY, JENNIFER
4813 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
34014 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
CANNON, CHE ANTHONY BERRY JONES
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EBERHARDT, CINDY N
811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ENGLAND, JAKE LEVI
3648 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073240
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
GROSS, BRYAN JACOB
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON
1235 LONGWOOD LANE LACASSAS, 37085
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, CALUP KYLE
1096 CREEK ROAD WILD WOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LANKFORD, KRISTINA A
1149 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
LYONS, ROBERT CODY
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OSTER, SHANE W
2929 SOUTHEAST OCEAN BLVD STEWART, 34996
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKS, ROBERT EARL
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEEK, CHRISTIAN MARCUS
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZ, LUIS MALDONADO
1601 S MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAY, REGIN CAPRI
255 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
REESE, JASMIN
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, LEXI K
7319 GRASSHOPPER RD. GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE
3108 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
THOMPSON, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
TONEY, MARVIN L
3400 JENKINS RD HIXSON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
612 N KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKKE CO GEORGIA)
ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER
255 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
Here are the mug shots:
|ATKINS, THOMAS ARNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BARDE, ERIC LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BERRY, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CANNON, CHE ANTHONY BERRY JONES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|EBERHARDT, CINDY N
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ENGLAND, JAKE LEVI
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEEK, CHRISTIAN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, REGIN CAPRI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REESE, JASMIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERO, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, LEXI K
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, CHAPPELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, MARVIN L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2023
Charge(s):
|