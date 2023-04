Walker County Arrest For March 27-April 2

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 27-April 2:

BILLINGSLEY CEDRIC TROY B/M 56 MISD OFFICER MULLIS DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

BURK JAMES AUTHUR W/M 36 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DENTON JOSHUA CLARK W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JORDAN MADISON GAYLE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. SCHEDULE IV

MARCOTTE KERRY SHANE W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. SCHEDULE IV, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

GILL CAITLIN ANNE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SLATER CHASE DAVID W/M 17 MISD OFFICER HUNT RECKLESS CONDUCT, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

JONES THOMAS RICHARD W/M 54 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

WORLEY JASON SAMUEL W/M 42 --------- OFFICER ROBERTS RETURNED FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI- DRUGS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, STARBURST WINDSHIELD, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY

BROWNELL APRIL LYNN W/F 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

HORTON ALVIN MOROE W/M 53 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MCBRYAR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER BLESCH PROBATION VIOLATION, THEFT BY TAKING

WHITE JESSIE WILLIAM W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD x4

GILLESPIE KIRSTIE LYNN W/F 37 MISD OFFICER SHANKLES HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

NAVE JAMES DANIEL W/M 50 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

LINDSEY MELVIN CASWELL W/M 53 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNCE TOMMY DERWIN W/M 55 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, MISD- OBSTRUCTION

HOOVER ROCKY LEE W/M 46 MISD OFFICER GILREATH CRIMINAL TRESSPASS- MISD

PAINTER HALEY ELISE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL

CHOICE JALEEL QUINTEL B/M 18 FEL OFFICER HEAD ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING, FAILURE TO APPEAR- MISD

WELLS KRISTINA NICOLE W/F 32 ----- OFFICER BEATY RETURN FROM CHI

ROCHA DELGADO PENELOPE JESSICA W/F 18 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

ROCHA DELGADO MONICA DANIELA W/F 30 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

BALL JARED ALLEN W/M 24 FEL OFFICER RAMEY FUGITIVE

MEDDERS CHARLES DARRIEN W/M 55 FEL PROBATION VIOLATION OF PAROLE

RAINES MISTY DALE W/F 42 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESION OF SCEDHULE 2 W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

SMOLIK CODY JARRETT W/M 32 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE 2 X2, POSSESSION MARIJUNA LESS THEN ONE OUNCE

HURST JIMMY RAY W/M 50 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE 2 W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

DAYLEY KYLE ANTHONY W/M 32 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

TOFTE LANCE ALLEN W/M 60 FEL OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

BRUMBAUGH COREY ALAN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER HOUSER DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, ARSON, BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

SAINE KIMBERLY DAWN W/F 39 MISD OFFICER FOUTS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

HENRY JOHN PATRICK W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

COHEN CASSIE RAYANNA W/F 24 MISD OFFICER BROOME THEFT BY TAKING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WELLS LORIE ELIZABETH W/F 34 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WORLEY JASON SAMUEL W/M 42 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

SKYLES ASHLEY SHAY NICOLE W/F 35 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

SHAVER TIFFANY LYNN W/F 35 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR CATOOSA CO

RUTLEDGE KELLI W/F 43 OFFICER RIGGS HOLD FOR HAMILTON CO

BALL LUKE JARRET W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS PROBATION VIOLATION

ABBO CYNTHIA JEAN W/F 35 MISD OFFICER RIGGS PROBATION VIOLATION

DECKER AMBER DAWN W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY ARSON, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

WHITNER NICOLE LYNN W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

BYRD KAYLA RENEE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

STEVENSON TYRONE LEBRON B/M 41 MISD OFFICER FOUTS EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HUMPHREY JOSHUA SHANE W/M 53 -- OFFICER WEST SANCTION

WHITE JESSE WILLIAM W/M -- -- OFFICER RUSS RETURN FROM THE HOSPITAL

JONES DEVON DRAKE EUGENE W/M 27 MISD OFFICER ALFORD WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING



PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 MISD OFFICER RUSS DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, EXPIRED TAG, STARBURST WINDSHIELD, IMPROPER BACKING, DRIVING UNSAFE VEHICLE

HOLLOWAY ZACHARY TRACY B/M 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-COMBO, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LANGSTON JERRY LEE W/M 55 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, NO SEAT BELT

GORDY TYLER LEE W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION

KNIGHT FRANK LEVI W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER WASIM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT W/ GUN x2, POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME

SILLS EDWARD WARREN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER MOSS POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

MULL SHERRY JOANN W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF METH, OPEN CONTAINER, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

JOHNSON VINCENT OSHEA B/M 41 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- COMBO, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, NO INSURANCE, FAILUE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JENKINS AMANDA FAYE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, DUI- ENDANGERING A CHILD x3, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

FRANKLIN KIMBERLY ANNE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, NO COUNTY DECAL ON PLATE, DRIVING ON SIDEWALK, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SAMPLEY AIDAN NICOLAS W/M 19 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DUI, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MILLSAPS TRAVIS CARTER W/M 20 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WHITE WILLIAM LANE W/M 19 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, NO TAIL LIGHTS

JONES JAMES L B/M 67 FELONY OFFICER RUSS DUI, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER HINCH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HARRIS JANET LYNN W/F 47 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

SMITH LAKISHA NICHOLLE B/F 44 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, POSS. OF METH, DUI-DRUGS