1 Injured And 1 Killed In 2 Separate Wrecks On 1-24 Monday Morning

The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County was dispatched out to a fatal single vehicle wreck at 9:13 a.m. Monday with one female occupant on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 162.

While processing the scene, HVFD was dispatched out to a second unrelated single vehicle wreck at mile marker 166 with entrapment of a single female occupant. HVFD personnel assisted Kimball Fire & Rescue with extrication of the second crash victim while Jasper Fire Department was called in for mutual aid on the fatal wreck.

All names are withheld at this time until nearest relatives have been notified.