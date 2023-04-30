2 Teens Arrested In "Kia Boys" Auto Theft Attempt

Two teenagers were arrested in a "KIA Boys" auto theft attempt.



Chattanooga Police responded at 2:11 a.m. on Sunday to 863 Canal Street and spoke with a witness who told police that two teenagers had been observed pulling on door handles and making entry to one vehicle.



Damage to a white Kia was observed that was consistent with the KIA Boys theft methods.









After obtaining detailed descriptions of both parties, police were able to locate them in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Both teens were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary of an auto, and resisting arrest.