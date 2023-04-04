Woman Charged In Sex For Meth Case Gets 10-Year Sentence For Facilitation To Murder

A woman charged in an alleged sex for meth case that turned into a murder has been given a 10-year prison sentence.

Shaina Layne Hughes was 18 at the time of the 2015 incident.

She pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder.

She allegedly lured the victim, Peyton Hogan, 21, to a home in the 400 block of Frazier Drive.

She and Quincy Goodine, 19, were arrested afterward at Resaca, Ga. Goodine in 2018 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got a 25-year sentence.



When officers arrived at the scene of the slaying, they found the victim lying in the street in front of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He died of this injury after being transported to Erlanger Hospital.

During an investigation, the defendant said that she was in the basement when the victim was shot and she identified Goodine as the one responsible for the shooting.

She said that she heard the gunshot and looked up to see him standing with a gun in his hand.

However, a witness said that the defendant enticed him to come to the residence to exchange sex for drugs and money and another advised that he witnessed the defendant attempt to rob the victim in the basement. One added that she had used Facebook to communicate with the victim.

A final witness said that he saw Goodine hide behind the stairs of the basement and order the victim to give him “everything he had.” He said that the defendant shot the victim once with a .25 automatic pistol.

He also said that Ms. Hughes and Goodine had an agreement to lure the victim to the home in order to exchange sex for meth.

Investigators found one spent .25 shell casing on scene along with a pistol that had been hidden in the basement. The victim also had an undisclosed amount of what is believed to be illegal narcotics on his person.

Ms. Hughes was initially held on a $500,000 bond for felony murder.

She was arrested in 2022 on drug charges.