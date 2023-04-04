Woman Gets 10-Year Term In Wreck That Killed Couple On Motorcycle

A woman who crossed lane and killed a couple riding a motorcycle has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for vehicular homicide.

Sarah J. Smith, 38, also got three two-year sentences for reckless endangerment and two 11 month and 29 day sentences for driving on a revoked license and DUI.

The incident in which Orvil and Patricia Laymon were killed happened in 2021.

Their son witnessed the wreck.

Ms. Smith's blood alcohol level was .13, well above the drunk level.

She had prior DUI charges, including once when she nearly hit another car and another occasion when she ran into a house with three children in the car.

In one arrest, her blood alcohol level was .2.