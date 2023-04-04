City Council To Move Forward On Noise Ordinance Expansion; Study Other Aspects

The City Council plans to vote on first reading next Tuesday on an expansion of the current noise ordinance.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said it expands the current noise ordinance from downtown to the rest of the city.

"Chattanooga is changing in many ways with people living closer together," she said.

She said a number of new noise issues have arisen with the residential proximity.

One change is that the ordinance will no longer include police officers using decibel meters to try to measure noise. She said, "That doesn't really work."

At the same time, steps will be taken to research other methods to deal with noises such as loud mufflers and motorcycles.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill recommended that the council turn to its research contract with UTC to provide data and possible solutions.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she felt the city attorney's office might be able to get some of the same information at no charge to the city.

She also recommended that in UTC contracts that it should be spread out to other professors there. Dr. Chris Acuff worked with the council on the short term vacation rental issue.

Councilwoman Coonrod said some of the noise issues that black communities have been living with for years have now spread to other parts of the city as people live in closer quarters to one another.