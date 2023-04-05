Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Here is the latest arrest report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN 
8842 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLAYLOCK, RYAN WEBSTER 
14 CASTLEVIEW CT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH 
1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU

BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES 
3906 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212155 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 
36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, KANDACE MICHELLE 
8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BUSH, STEVEN 
900 GILLIESPE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL 
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)

BUTTS, CALVIN D 
3703 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CALAHAN, SHANE 
729 HARTSVILLE LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED DL

CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES 
803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

COOPER, LEE JACKSON 
10603 PINEHILL RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL 
2039 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064534 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND
POSS.

OF FIREARM W/ INTOX
RECKLESS DRIVING

ELSTON, KAYLYNN 
6361 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

FITCH, CHRISTY LASHANA 
291 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP 
13309 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GASS, CATHEY LYNN 
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE 
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRIS, DETARIOUS D 
52 OAKCOURT N MEPHIS, 38141 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

HENDERSON, DEMONDA ALEXANDER 
8085 FOX GLOVE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

HUBBARD, DEALA 
3099 BUCHANAN RD SE #327 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA 
1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 WEST 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT 
1509 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE 
7411 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL 
1724 DOUCHER FAIRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES 
120 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE 
2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION 
2012 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MOREL, HOLLY FAITH 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSS JR, EDWARD MAURICE 
10147 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE 
727 3 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ODOM, OZZY LEE 
217 SWEETLAND DRIVE #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE - PAROLE (COLUMBUS OHIO)

RAY, GORDON 
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN 
3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO 
1208 GADD ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN 
6011 WENTWORTH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC 
1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN 
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TERRY, MELISSA N 
1104 GROVE ST CT APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374020000 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TWIDDY, THOMAS E 
3901 VAN BUREN ST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WADE, DYLAN 
801 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WATKINS, KEITH M 
469 SHERWOOD FOREST DR RINGGOLD, 307366361 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLAYLOCK, RYAN WEBSTER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BURNETTE, KANDACE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUSH, STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
BUTTS, CALVIN D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CALAHAN, SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/29/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED DL
CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/26/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
COOPER, LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DUI 2ND
  • POSS. OF FIREARM W/ INTOX
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
ELSTON, KAYLYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
ESTILL, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITCH, CHRISTY LASHANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENDERSON, DEMONDA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
HUBBARD, DEALA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
MOSS JR, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ODOM, OZZY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE - PAROLE (COLUMBUS OHIO)
SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TERRY, MELISSA N
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WADE, DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATKINS, KEITH M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



