Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLAYLOCK, RYAN WEBSTER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
|
|BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BURNETTE, KANDACE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BUSH, STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUTTS, CALVIN D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CALAHAN, SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/29/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED DL
|
|CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/26/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DUI 2ND
- POSS. OF FIREARM W/ INTOX
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|ELSTON, KAYLYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ESTILL, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FITCH, CHRISTY LASHANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HENDERSON, DEMONDA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, DEALA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|MOSS JR, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ODOM, OZZY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE - PAROLE (COLUMBUS OHIO)
|
|SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TERRY, MELISSA N
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WADE, DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WATKINS, KEITH M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|