Here is the latest arrest report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN

8842 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLAYLOCK, RYAN WEBSTER

14 CASTLEVIEW CT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU



BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

3906 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212155

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNETTE, KANDACE MICHELLE

8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BUSH, STEVEN

900 GILLIESPE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL

14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)



BUTTS, CALVIN D

3703 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CALAHAN, SHANE

729 HARTSVILLE LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DRIVING ON REVOKED DL



CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES

803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



COOPER, LEE JACKSON

10603 PINEHILL RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL

2039 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064534

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI 2ND

POSS.

OF FIREARM W/ INTOXRECKLESS DRIVINGELSTON, KAYLYNN6361 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTFITCH, CHRISTY LASHANA291 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEGARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP13309 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARGASS, CATHEY LYNN4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARGOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARRIS, DETARIOUS D52 OAKCOURT N MEPHIS, 38141Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOHENDERSON, DEMONDA ALEXANDER8085 FOX GLOVE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSEXUAL BATTERYHUBBARD, DEALA3099 BUCHANAN RD SE #327 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTJACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, TAION1223 WEST 12 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTJOHNSON, TIMOTHY ANDREWHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT1509 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE7411 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL1724 DOUCHER FAIRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES120 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION2012 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMOREL, HOLLY FAITH6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSS JR, EDWARD MAURICE10147 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE727 3 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONODOM, OZZY LEE217 SWEETLAND DRIVE #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE - PAROLE (COLUMBUS OHIO)RAY, GORDON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESREDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANCHEZ, RAFAEL DAVID FIGUEREDO1208 GADD ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN6011 WENTWORTH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETERRY, MELISSA N1104 GROVE ST CT APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374020000Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETWIDDY, THOMAS E3901 VAN BUREN ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWADE, DYLAN801 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWATKINS, KEITH M469 SHERWOOD FOREST DR RINGGOLD, 307366361Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots: