County Commission Raises Level To $50,000 For Purchases Without Sealed Bids

  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The County Commission voted 9-2 on Wednesday to raise the level to $50,000 for getting sealed bids on goods and services. The prior level was $25,000.

Voting against were David Sharpe and Joe Graham.

The commission each month will receive a list of purchases made between $25,000 and $50,000. County Finance Director Lee Brouner noted that the money would have already been spent by then, but "it there is a practice that you do not want, we can always go back and change it."

Purchasing officials will be able to make a purchase up to $50,000 after getting quotes from at least three companies.

Lindsey Parrish, county purchasing manager, said the office was facing "a constant losing battle" having to go through the sealed bid process that includes public advertisements.

She said some bids had expired before the sealed bid process was completed. She said a vendor often could not hold a price for a lengthy time because it might go up due to various factors.

Ms. Parrish stated, "They (sometimes) have to raise the price when we ask them to extend the bid that long."

Commissioner Sharpe offered an amendment that narrowly lost. It would have done away with sealed bids up to $50,000, but would have required a commission vote on items above $35,000.

Voting for the amendment were Commissioners Sharpe, Steve Highlander, Joe Graham, Greg Beck and Warren Mackey. Against were Jeff Eversole, Mike Chauncey, Lee Helton, Ken Smith, Gene-o Shipley and Chip Baker.

Commissioner Sharpe withdrew a motion he had planned that would have required votes by the commission on items in which the payments were strung out over time, instead of all at once, such as payments on the county mayor's new car.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, "I appreciate the County Commission joining me to honor the service of qualifying Hamilton County government retirees by ensuring they will not lose their hard-earned healthcare benefits even if they seek employment after retiring from county service.

"This change is a win-win, giving county retirees an incentive to stay in the local workforce, while removing an incentive that may have caused some in law enforcement to stay on the job longer than they otherwise would.

“I would also like to thank Commissioner Mackey for collaborating with our office to transfer a city-county owned double lot on the Southside to the Launch Pad, who will use it as transitional housing for women recovering from addiction. The affordable housing that will be built on this lot will support countless women as they rebuild their lives and prepare to make valuable contributions to our community."

