County Commission To Vote April 19 On New Short Term Vacation Rental Policy

The County Commission will vote April 19 on a new policy for Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).

That is the same day that a moratorium on new permits for rentals in the county expires.

Commissioners Joe Graham and Gene-o Shipley have been working on the changes.

They said earlier that few requirements were in place for the rentals such as safety measures that should be in place.

The two commissioners said Wednesday that the new requirements will not be onerous, but in line with legal, fire and building inspection requirements.

Commissioner Graham said there would be no cost to county taxpayers, saying those getting permits would cover the expenses.

He said it is recommended that a company be hired to regulate the application process.

Commissioner Graham said the rentals "are not going away. They are going in all over the county."