Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, CHARLES

2621 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEDARD, JEFFREY

236 E SHERIDAN CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

ROBBERY



BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX

761 LEE HENDERSON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUCHANAN, JASON LEE

930 DOUGKAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

BURGLARY



CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY

625 BARKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUDULENT INSURANCE ACTS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



COLEMAN, KRISTIN M

225 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLLINS, JASON M

1931 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, BRIAN LEE

701 RAILROAD STREET APT 1 DAYTON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE

1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ESTILL, HENRY LEE

2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FAULKNER, STACY ANNETTE

7102 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENTLY OBTAINING TENN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)



GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE

4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODLOW, JUSTIN

7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREENE, CHRISTOPHER BENSON

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE #114 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEARD, ORVAL LYNN

14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HICKS, RONALD LEE

411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA

242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 307015528

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

CONTRBAND IN A PENAL FACILITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUTCHESON, REBECCA L

58 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, CLARENCE BRUCE

5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH

4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374120000

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN

7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE

1564 BLACKRIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSESSION OF METH)



OTT, BILLY RAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PITSCH, DAKOTA MODDY

98 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF SCHEDULDE II (FENTANYL)



QUINTANA, JUSTIN S

100 GRAY LANE FORT OGL, 30742

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA

503 WOODVILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

