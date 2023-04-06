Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/06/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BEDARD, JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- ROBBERY
|
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
|
|BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUCHANAN, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT INSURANCE ACTS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|COLEMAN, KRISTIN M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONNER, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DYE, COURTNEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/23/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FAULKNER, STACY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENTLY OBTAINING TENN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
|
|GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREENE, CHRISTOPHER BENSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HICKS, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- CONTRBAND IN A PENAL FACILITY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, CLARENCE BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/26/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)
|
|MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSESSION OF METH)
|
|OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PITSCH, DAKOTA MODDY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCHEDULDE II (FENTANYL)
|
|QUINTANA, JUSTIN S
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF A FIREARM WHILE U
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHUMACKER, BRENDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/07/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIVELS, FELICIA Y
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
|
|SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, CHRESSA WILLET
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|