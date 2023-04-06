Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, April 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, CHARLES 
2621 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BEDARD, JEFFREY 
236 E SHERIDAN CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROBBERY

BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX 
761 LEE HENDERSON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BUCHANAN, JASON LEE 
930 DOUGKAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY 
625 BARKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT INSURANCE ACTS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

COLEMAN, KRISTIN M 
225 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLLINS, JASON M 
1931 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, BRIAN LEE 
701 RAILROAD STREET APT 1 DAYTON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE 
1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESTILL, HENRY LEE 
2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAULKNER, STACY ANNETTE 
7102 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENTLY OBTAINING TENN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE 
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODLOW, JUSTIN 
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, CHRISTOPHER BENSON 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE #114 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEARD, ORVAL LYNN 
14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HICKS, RONALD LEE 
411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA 
242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 307015528 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
CONTRBAND IN A PENAL FACILITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHESON, REBECCA L 
58 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CLARENCE BRUCE 
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH 
4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374120000 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN 
7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE 
1564 BLACKRIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSESSION OF METH)

OTT, BILLY RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PITSCH, DAKOTA MODDY 
98 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCHEDULDE II (FENTANYL)

QUINTANA, JUSTIN S 
100 GRAY LANE FORT OGL, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA 
503 WOODVILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF A FIREARM WHILE U
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN 
6853 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHUMACKER, BRENDA LEE 
6605 VADEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVELS, FELICIA Y 
2105 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS 
5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102153 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE 
101 NORTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMAS, CHRESSA WILLET 
2218 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR 
2406 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/06/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BEDARD, JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • ROBBERY
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
BOWMAN, ROBIN KNOX
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUCHANAN, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT INSURANCE ACTS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
COLEMAN, KRISTIN M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYE, COURTNEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/23/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FAULKNER, STACY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENTLY OBTAINING TENN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, CHRISTOPHER BENSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKS, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • CONTRBAND IN A PENAL FACILITY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, CLARENCE BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/26/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB CO AL)
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSESSION OF METH)
OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PITSCH, DAKOTA MODDY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCHEDULDE II (FENTANYL)
QUINTANA, JUSTIN S
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF A FIREARM WHILE U
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHUMACKER, BRENDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/07/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIVELS, FELICIA Y
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
SOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS, CHRESSA WILLET
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

