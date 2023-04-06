Latest Headlines

State House Votes To Expel 2 Of 3 Members Who Led "Insurrection"; Rep. Johnson Is Spared

  Thursday, April 6, 2023
Rep. Gloria Johnson
Rep. Gloria Johnson

The state House, in a raucous, all-day session, voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin J. Pearson for their part in a March 30 "insurrection" involving themselves and another state House member. A two-thirds vote was needed. The vote was 72-25 in the Jones case and 69-26 in the Pearson case.

However, there not enough votes to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville. The vote was 65-30.

There were to be special elections to replace expelled members.

There were charges and counter charges in the "angry" session that members said was being watched "throughout the nation and the world.

The upstairs gallery was filled with gun control advocates, who also ringed the outside of the House Chambers and could be heard in chants and singing.

It was only the fourth expulsion vote in the more than 225-year history of the House.

The three were earlier stripped of their committee posts and had access to Capitol buildings restricted.

The three were charged with "disorderly behavior" after they interrupted a House session with a bullhorn and led protest chants for gun reform in the House "well." That came after the deadly shooting in Nashville at the Covenant School in which three children and three staff members were killed by a woman with an assault rifle.

Rep. Johnny Garrett, Goodlettsville Republican who acted as the chief prosecutor, said the trio "shut down the order of this body and silenced seven million people."

He said they "implied that this body was complicit with what happened at the Covenant School."

Rep. Garrett said after the trio came out with the loudspeaker "the Speaker had no choice but to recess with the emotional explosion in the chamber."

Rep. Joe Towns Jr., a Memphis Democrat, said of the playing of the video that was apparently mostly taken by a House member, "This is not fair. It's wrong. It's an ambush. The only goal is to upset this body again."

Rep. Jones called the expulsion action "a farce of democracy" and "a lynch mob."

He said the trio had "voiced the grievances of people who have been silenced. We had no other choice. At no point did we encourage violence."

Rep. Jones said the group had only violated a House rule, whereas prior expulsions had been for criminal and ethical behavior.

He said the effort was "to silence the two youngest black members and one of the few Democratic women."

Rep. Karen Camper said the trio "had only wanted to elevate the voice of the people after the mass shooting."

She and other Democratic legislators called expulsion "a dangerous precedent."

Democrat Bob Freeman urged that the expulsions not go forward. He said Rep. Jones was "a powerful advocate who brings up uncomfortable issues. We need his voice."

Rep. Gino Bulso said the three members "effectively committed a mutiny." He said Rep. Jones "shows no remorse. He calls the speaker a liar. He says each and every one of us are beholden to special interest groups." Noting that he is an immigrant, he said Rep. Jones had referred to him as "a brown skin."

Rep. Jones said he had not been accepted in the GOP-controlled House, saying he was regarded as "an uppity Negro." He said Speaker Cameron Sexton "gave a dog whistle to the Proud Boys to show up" at local gun control rallies.

A speaker for Rep. Johnson said House rules are often broken, noting he had witnessed House members in fights and one having to be guarded by state troopers. He said in this case, "No one was hurt. No one was threatened." He said expulsion had previously been reserved for "the worst of the worst." He said, "Members of both parties are shocked at what's happening today."

Another speaker said the expulsion resolution incorrectly said that Rep. Johnson shouted and pounded at the table.

Rep. Sam McKenzie of Knoxville said, "Plans have been made by the county mayor in Knox County to put in a Republican. That's in a district that Gloria won by double digits and President Biden won by double digits."

Rep. Johnson, a retired special education teacher, said she had held up her hand for as long as 45 minutes without being called on and moved to a closet-sized office for going against the Speaker.

She denied she had rapped on the dais or shouted. She said, "I did it for the kids in my district, for the kids in my state."

She stated, "It seems like some people want tanks. They want violence at the schools. We've got to keep the guns out of the schools."

Rep. Pearson said, "We have a real problem in this state with the proliferation of guns and significant incidents of gun violence. That is a real issue that needs to be addressed" - rather than expulsion.

After the Pearson expulsion and just before adjournment, the crowd in the gallery began loud protests of the House actions.

The session was then recessed until Monday at 5 p.m.



Rep. Justin Pearson. Also shown at right is Rep. Justin Jones.
Rep. Justin Pearson. Also shown at right is Rep. Justin Jones.
