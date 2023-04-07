Latest Headlines

  • Friday, April 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BISHOP, SKY D 
4845 WILSON DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

BONDS, QUINNETRA N 
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, TERRIGNON DESHUN 
1301 CABANA COURT NASHVILLE, 37214 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG 
901 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUTCHEE, JANESIA N 
519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BUTLER, LORA DIANE 
1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374191437 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)

DAWSON, BILAL 
521 W CHERRY AVE SELMER, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, DEMETRI JOVAR 
2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

FOSTER, ANTONIO CARNELIUS 
1325 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE 
128 SOUTH LINNER ROSSVILLE, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUKT)

GARCIA, ALONDRA N 
4502 GARDEN GATE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GARCIA-MORALES, CELSO 
1318 SAN HSI DR PART A8 EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE ( OF CHILD )
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
SEXUAL CONTACT BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

HASTINGS, TASEE LEANN 
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT

HENDERSON, LINDA SUE 
6301 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN 
2110 MILLER GROVE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

HUGHLEY, BILLY WILLIAM 
757 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH 
139 RUTH RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, KAYLA MICHELLE 
688 RAMSEY BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, LEBRISHA Y 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

KELLEY, PATRICK AARON 
3057 WILSON PIKE FRANKLIN, 30767 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KING, JEFFREY ALAN 
10027 SHORE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEWIS, CARLA DEE 
104 APT. A ANDERSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOCKLIN, THEODORE 
1608 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM 
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

MATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN 
2038 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MAYER, SCOTT L 
2424 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37349 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCKAMEY, JAMES ODELL 
3419 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCNAIR, JIMMY LEE 
124 S. VANGIDLER PLACE KNOXVILLE, 37915 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT 
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOTON, JAQUISHA D 
4420 FAGAN ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW 
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. CONT. SUBSTANCE)

PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
195 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH 
603 MAPLE LANE OOLTEAWH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUBSTANC

REED, CHARLES EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE 
2108 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSSER, RUSTY DAVID 
258 DELMONT HOWARD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUFFNER, STACY LEAH 
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMMONS, HOLLIE ASHA 
911 HEMLOCK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SKILES, BRANDON LEE 
3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

SMITH, REGINA REBECCA 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WALKER, GREGORY NMN 
MOTEL 6 BROAD ST ROOM 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT

WARNER, QUAMEKIA LYNETTE 
1804 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WILSON, BRIAN D 
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BISHOP, SKY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
BONDS, QUINNETRA N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, TERRIGNON DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
DAWSON, BILAL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/05/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSTER, ANTONIO CARNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
GARCIA, ALONDRA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HASTINGS, TASEE LEANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
HOLLAND, ERIC L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HUGHLEY, BILLY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, LEBRISHA Y
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
KELLEY, PATRICK AARON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/26/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOCKLIN, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/10/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
MAYER, SCOTT L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCKAMEY, JAMES ODELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORETZ, NATHAN F
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DIMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUBSTANC
RADCLIFF, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, MARCHANT LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMS, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SKILES, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/28/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
SMITH, REGINA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WARNER, QUAMEKIA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




