Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BISHOP, SKY D

4845 WILSON DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



BONDS, QUINNETRA N

2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROWN, TERRIGNON DESHUN

1301 CABANA COURT NASHVILLE, 37214

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG

901 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BUTLER, LORA DIANE

1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374191437

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)



DAWSON, BILAL

521 W CHERRY AVE SELMER,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLAS, DEMETRI JOVAR

2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



FOSTER, ANTONIO CARNELIUS

1325 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE

128 SOUTH LINNER ROSSVILLE, 30701

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUKT)



GARCIA, ALONDRA N

4502 GARDEN GATE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GARCIA-MORALES, CELSO

1318 SAN HSI DR PART A8 EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RAPE ( OF CHILD )

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

SEXUAL CONTACT BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR



HASTINGS, TASEE LEANN

111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT



HENDERSON, LINDA SUE

6301 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37311

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN

2110 MILLER GROVE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)HUGHLEY, BILLY WILLIAM757 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYHUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH139 RUTH RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, KAYLA MICHELLE688 RAMSEY BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, LEBRISHA Y4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTKELLEY, PATRICK AARON3057 WILSON PIKE FRANKLIN, 30767Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKING, JEFFREY ALAN10027 SHORE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEWIS, CARLA DEE104 APT. A ANDERSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOCKLIN, THEODORE1608 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMMATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN2038 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMAYER, SCOTT L2424 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37349Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMCKAMEY, JAMES ODELL3419 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMCNAIR, JIMMY LEE124 S. VANGIDLER PLACE KNOXVILLE, 37915Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, BRIAN SCOTT990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOTON, JAQUISHA D4420 FAGAN ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHINOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. CONT. SUBSTANCE)PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER195 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH603 MAPLE LANE OOLTEAWH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUBSTANCREED, CHARLES EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF IDENTITYBRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE2108 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSSER, RUSTY DAVID258 DELMONT HOWARD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARRUFFNER, STACY LEAH11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSIMMONS, HOLLIE ASHA911 HEMLOCK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37380Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSKILES, BRANDON LEE3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSSMITH, REGINA REBECCA727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSTAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWALKER, GREGORY NMNMOTEL 6 BROAD ST ROOM 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENTWARNER, QUAMEKIA LYNETTE1804 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWILSON, BRIAN D1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

