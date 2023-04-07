Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BISHOP, SKY D
4845 WILSON DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - OCCU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
BONDS, QUINNETRA N
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, TERRIGNON DESHUN
1301 CABANA COURT NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURCHARD, HUNTER LEE LONG
901 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BUTLER, LORA DIANE
1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374191437
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
DAWSON, BILAL
521 W CHERRY AVE SELMER,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, DEMETRI JOVAR
2207 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
FOSTER, ANTONIO CARNELIUS
1325 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE
128 SOUTH LINNER ROSSVILLE, 30701
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAUKT)
GARCIA, ALONDRA N
4502 GARDEN GATE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARCIA-MORALES, CELSO
1318 SAN HSI DR PART A8 EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE ( OF CHILD )
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
SEXUAL CONTACT BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HASTINGS, TASEE LEANN
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
HENDERSON, LINDA SUE
6301 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37311
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN
2110 MILLER GROVE RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HUGHLEY, BILLY WILLIAM
757 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNTER, KENNETH JOSEPH
139 RUTH RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, KAYLA MICHELLE
688 RAMSEY BRIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, LEBRISHA Y
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
KELLEY, PATRICK AARON
3057 WILSON PIKE FRANKLIN, 30767
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, JEFFREY ALAN
10027 SHORE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
104 APT. A ANDERSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOCKLIN, THEODORE
1608 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
MATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN
2038 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MAYER, SCOTT L
2424 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCKAMEY, JAMES ODELL
3419 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCNAIR, JIMMY LEE
124 S. VANGIDLER PLACE KNOXVILLE, 37915
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOTON, JAQUISHA D
4420 FAGAN ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. CONT. SUBSTANCE)
PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
195 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
603 MAPLE LANE OOLTEAWH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLED SUBSTANC
REED, CHARLES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, JAMAR JIMMIE
2108 SHARP ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSSER, RUSTY DAVID
258 DELMONT HOWARD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMMONS, HOLLIE ASHA
911 HEMLOCK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37380
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SKILES, BRANDON LEE
3605 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
SMITH, REGINA REBECCA
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SWENSON, ANYTHONY SCOTT
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN
25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WALKER, GREGORY NMN
MOTEL 6 BROAD ST ROOM 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
WARNER, QUAMEKIA LYNETTE
1804 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WILSON, BRIAN D
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
