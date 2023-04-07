State Democrats Call Expulsion Of 2 House Members "Unthinkable"

Latest Headlines

  • Friday, April 7, 2023

State Democrats on Friday called the expulsion of two House members "unthinkable."

The House expelled Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis after they interrupted a House session to protest against inaction on gun control.

Hendrell Remus, TNDP chair, said, "The unthinkable occurred on the floor of our State Capitol on Thursday. Two duly elected Democratic State Representatives were expelled from their elected positions by the Republican House majority.  

"Their expulsion sets a dangerous new precedent for political retribution.

The day that a majority can simply expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause threatens the fabric of democracy in our state and creates a reckless roadmap for GOP controlled state legislatures across the nation. This is not only unacceptable but a complete breakdown of our political system.  

"We condemn and will continue to fight this radical decision until each of our members return to their seats in the State House of Representatives – where the people sent them to serve.

“Today, the nation had a front row seat to the fight that is happening in the South. The nation had an opportunity to see what we are up against in red states with Republican super majorities. This was not only a direct political attack on our party, but it was also an insult to the voters of Tennessee and an erosion of our democracy at the state level.”

