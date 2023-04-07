Latest Headlines

Major Meth Distributor In Chattanooga Sentenced To 292 Months In Federal Prison

  • Friday, April 7, 2023

"A 44-year-old Mexican National who distributed large amounts of meth in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 292 months in federal prison.

Armando Mejia-Almazan appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Mejia-Almazan agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

After his release from imprisonment, Mejia-Almazan will be on supervised release for five years and may be subject to deportation.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Mejia-Almazan, who had previously been removed from the United States and unlawfully returned, distributed more than 50 kilograms of ice methamphetamine to a Chattanooga-based drug trafficking organization.

Mejia-Almazan used multiple apartments in the Atlanta metro area to facilitate his drug trafficking and acted under the direction of a Veracruz, Mexico-based methamphetamine broker affiliated with the Cartel de Jalisco Nuevo Generacion (CJNG).

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to targeting the ongoing threat to our communities from cartel-based drug traffickers,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who seek to profit from flooding our communities with dangerous drugs will face justice.”

“I’m very proud of the work done by the dedicated men and women of DEA in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott, head of Drug Enforcement Administration’s (“DEA”) Louisville Field Division. “Mr. Mejia-Almazan had tentacles reaching down into Mexico, straight to the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels, the two ruthless, violent, criminal organizations that are intentionally poisoning Americans to drive addiction.”

The sentencing was the culmination of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks, officials said.

The Appalachia HIDTA mission is to use a multi-disciplinary approach to deal with the ongoing threats to public health and safety, particularly as it regards prescription drug diversion, the emerging threat of heroin, as well as the continued threats of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs.

"The Appalachia region is arguably the epicenter of this crisis and requires unprecedented multi-disciplined cooperation to effectively address the many faceted health and public safety problems that result from this daunting threat," officials said.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to the indictment and subsequent conviction of Mejia-Almazan, included DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation Chattanooga Resident Agency, Chattanooga Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown represented the United States.

Latest Headlines
Reps. Martin, Hazlewood, Haynes, Vital Say "The Process Worked"
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2023
Major Meth Distributor In Chattanooga Sentenced To 292 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2023
Jim Hudson, Founder Of Construction Firm, Missionary Builder, Dies at 85
Jim Hudson, Founder Of Construction Firm, Missionary Builder, Dies at 85
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2023
Randy Smith: A New Beginning
Randy Smith: A New Beginning
  • Sports
  • 4/7/2023
State Democrats Call Expulsion Of 2 House Members "Unthinkable"; State Republicans Praise Action
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2023
Wrecker Board Hears Numerous Complaints Against Local Firm; Hearing Set May 4
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2023
Breaking News
Major Meth Distributor In Chattanooga Sentenced To 292 Months In Federal Prison
  • 4/7/2023

"A 44-year-old Mexican National who distributed large amounts of meth in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 292 months in federal prison. Armando Mejia-Almazan appeared before Judge Travis ... more

Jim Hudson, Founder Of Construction Firm, Missionary Builder, Dies at 85
Jim Hudson, Founder Of Construction Firm, Missionary Builder, Dies at 85
  • 4/7/2023

James Charles "Jim" Hudson, Jr, 85, longtime business owner and founder of Hudson Construction Company, died Tuesday. He was a long-time, faithful, servant leader at St. Martin of Tours Episcopal ... more

State Democrats Call Expulsion Of 2 House Members "Unthinkable"; State Republicans Praise Action
  • 4/7/2023

State Democrats on Friday called the expulsion of two House members "unthinkable," while state Republicans backed it. The House expelled Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis ... more

Breaking News
Wrecker Board Hears Numerous Complaints Against Local Firm; Hearing Set May 4
  • 4/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/7/2023
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Dalton To Promote Large-Scale Solar Project
  • 4/6/2023
Former Propex Employee Gets 13 Months In Federal Prison In $164,613 Embezzlement
  • 4/6/2023
State Attorney General Hits Political Violence In Tennessee
  • 4/6/2023
Opinion
Incivility In The Tennessee House - And Response
  • 4/7/2023
An Assault On Democracy - And Response (2)
  • 4/6/2023
The Absurdity Of Republican Pro-Gun Arguments
  • 4/7/2023
Hold Students Accountable
  • 4/7/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/7/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: A New Beginning
Randy Smith: A New Beginning
  • 4/7/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Look Back At What Happened Against Va Tech
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Look Back At What Happened Against Va Tech
  • 4/6/2023
CFC Wins 4-1 At Des Moines Menace
  • 4/6/2023
Michael Houge Is NJCAA All-America Honorable mention
Michael Houge Is NJCAA All-America Honorable mention
  • 4/6/2023
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
  • 4/6/2023
Happenings
Several Upcoming Events Around Town Get Temporary Beer Permits
  • 4/7/2023
Nearly 100 Will Take The Oath To Become American Citizens At 2 Ceremonies April 12
  • 4/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Powerful Advocates
Jerry Summers: Powerful Advocates
  • 4/6/2023
April 7-8 Incline Art Crawl Rained Out
  • 4/6/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/6/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Sopranist Jeron Devonté Concert Is April 16
  • 4/6/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
  • 4/6/2023
ETC "How We Buried Joseph Stalin" April 14-22
  • 4/5/2023
Opinion
Incivility In The Tennessee House - And Response
  • 4/7/2023
An Assault On Democracy - And Response (2)
  • 4/6/2023
The Absurdity Of Republican Pro-Gun Arguments
  • 4/7/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Ongoing Commitment To Fair Housing
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 30-April 5
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Holds 11th Annual Multicultural Fair
  • 4/7/2023
GNTC To Hold Career Fair Tuesday
GNTC To Hold Career Fair Tuesday
  • 4/7/2023
Community College Month Student Spotlight - Gilzamiret Garcia
Community College Month Student Spotlight - Gilzamiret Garcia
  • 4/7/2023
Living Well
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Parkridge Health System Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Chris Cosby
Parkridge Health System Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Chris Cosby
  • 4/5/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker On Appalachian Trail
  • 4/6/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
  • 4/6/2023
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Announces Easter Weekend Services
  • 4/5/2023
Obituaries
James "Jim" Charles Hudson, Jr.
James "Jim" Charles Hudson, Jr.
  • 4/7/2023
Robert William "Billy" Parker
Robert William "Billy" Parker
  • 4/7/2023
Donna Sowders Pagleno
Donna Sowders Pagleno
  • 4/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Ross, Donald Ray (Cleveland)
Ross, Donald Ray (Cleveland)
  • 4/7/2023
Yarber, Heather Renee (Cleveland)
Yarber, Heather Renee (Cleveland)
  • 4/7/2023
Shaw, Lewis Clayton (Rocky Face)
Shaw, Lewis Clayton (Rocky Face)
  • 4/7/2023