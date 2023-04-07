Major Meth Distributor In Chattanooga Sentenced To 292 Months In Federal Prison

"A 44-year-old Mexican National who distributed large amounts of meth in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 292 months in federal prison.

Armando Mejia-Almazan appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Mejia-Almazan agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

After his release from imprisonment, Mejia-Almazan will be on supervised release for five years and may be subject to deportation.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Mejia-Almazan, who had previously been removed from the United States and unlawfully returned, distributed more than 50 kilograms of ice methamphetamine to a Chattanooga-based drug trafficking organization.

Mejia-Almazan used multiple apartments in the Atlanta metro area to facilitate his drug trafficking and acted under the direction of a Veracruz, Mexico-based methamphetamine broker affiliated with the Cartel de Jalisco Nuevo Generacion (CJNG).

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to targeting the ongoing threat to our communities from cartel-based drug traffickers,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who seek to profit from flooding our communities with dangerous drugs will face justice.”

“I’m very proud of the work done by the dedicated men and women of DEA in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott, head of Drug Enforcement Administration’s (“DEA”) Louisville Field Division. “Mr. Mejia-Almazan had tentacles reaching down into Mexico, straight to the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels, the two ruthless, violent, criminal organizations that are intentionally poisoning Americans to drive addiction.”

The sentencing was the culmination of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks, officials said.

The Appalachia HIDTA mission is to use a multi-disciplinary approach to deal with the ongoing threats to public health and safety, particularly as it regards prescription drug diversion, the emerging threat of heroin, as well as the continued threats of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs.

"The Appalachia region is arguably the epicenter of this crisis and requires unprecedented multi-disciplined cooperation to effectively address the many faceted health and public safety problems that result from this daunting threat," officials said.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to the indictment and subsequent conviction of Mejia-Almazan, included DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation Chattanooga Resident Agency, Chattanooga Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown represented the United States.