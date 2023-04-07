Latest Headlines

Reps. Martin, Hazlewood, Haynes, Vital Say "The Process Worked"

  • Friday, April 7, 2023

Four members of the Hamilton County legislative delegation said "the process worked" in the expulsion of two state House members and near expulsion of a third.

Reps. Greg Martin, Patsy Hazlewood, Esther Helton Haynes and Greg Vital voted to expel on three Democratic House members. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled with a two-thirds vote. Rep. Gloria Johnson retained her seat by a one-vote margin.

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem voted not to expel in all three cases. He also spoke in behalf of the trio on the House floor.

Reps. Martin, Hazlewood, Helton and Vital said, "On Thursday of last week, the voices of seven million Tennesseans represented by all legislators were hijacked by three individuals for the sole purpose of inciting chaos. Worst of all, their actions moved the focus from where it should be - and that is on the innocents who were murdered at Covenant and what we can do to make our children and all Tennesseeans safer.

We intend to continue to work with all our colleagues to do that, as well to complete the business left before us for this session. That work cannot be done if the rules of deliberative process are not followed.

"Just like any other organization, if rules are disregarded chaos will soon be the norm. We followed the rules of the Tennessee Constitution for dealing with disorderly and disruptive behavior. The process worked."

Republicans Barrett, Bricken, Riches, Russell, Sparks and Whitson voted to not expel Gloria Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Shelby County Democratic Party and Planned Parenthood held a reception for former Rep. Pearson in Memphis on Friday night.


