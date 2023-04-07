Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



PROCLAMATION - “World Autism Awareness Month” By Chairman Darrin Ledford



PUBLIC HEARING

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program Ordinance



IV. Minute Approval.



ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Chair and Vice-Chair

Order of Business for City Council



V.

Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz) (Deferred from 03-28-2023)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga. (Deferred from 04-04-2023)PLANNINGc. 2023-0031 Andrew Hodgson (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 2 of Ordinance No. 13484 for the properties located at 3734, 3800, 3904, and 3914 Saint Elmo Avenue. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)WASTEWATERf. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S149B002, thence northwest 317 feet to MH#S149B003, thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH#S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009 as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Miracle League of Chattanooga for the purposes of providing access to adaptive sports programming for special needs individuals who experienced negative financial impact as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the New United Missionary Baptist Church for the purposes of continuing to provide tours of historical black colleges and universities to Chattanooga high school students with a qualifying grade point average. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Pathway Young Adult Program, Inc. for the purposes of continuing to provide transitional wrap-around services to young adults and teenagers who are exiting the Tennessee Foster Care Program. (District 5)d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults, Inc. for the purposes of encouraging and assisting children who have experienced trauma due to violence by expanding access to Partnerships’ Camp Hope. (District 9)e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the I AM Foundation for the purposes of continuing to provide wrap-around supportive services to home LGBTQ+ youth in Chattanooga. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTf. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed to convey the City of Chattanooga 50% interest in the delinquent tax parcel at 1806 S. Hawthorne Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 156B-N-016 to Hamilton County, Tennessee. (District 8)LEGALg. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to join the State of Tennessee and other local governments in amending the Tennessee State-Subdivision Opioid Abatement Agreement and approving the related settlement agreements.MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marco Salenda to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2026.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Mark Miller to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2026.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ross Pitcairn as the Administrator for the Department of Public Works.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2028.l. A resolution demonstrating the City of Chattanooga’s intent to adopt C-PACER enabling legislation following a public hearing.PARKS & OUTDOORSm. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees in the amount of $1,600.00 for People Staff, Inc. in support of the Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival taking place in Coolidge Park and Walker Pavilion for the date of Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the applicant will be responsible for the deposit in the amount of $1,100.00. (District 2) (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Coonrod)PUBLIC WORKSn. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-18-001-201, New Fire Station #15, to Robert Roberts, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $4,257,208.50. (District 9)o. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Phillip Harwood, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Inspector, subject to certain conditions.p. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Elsy Interiano, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Review Specialist, subject to certain conditions.q. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Thomas Dunn, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Construction Inspector 2, subject to certain conditions.r. A resolution authorizing the appointment of James Sartori, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Construction Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.s. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Caleb Fisher, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Review Specialist, subject to certain conditions.WASTEWATERt. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to increase blanket Contract No. PA100364 with Talley Construction Company for on-call sanitary sewer installation and repair, Contract No. W-22-006-201, in the amount of $1.5 million in year one, for a revised annual amount of $3.5 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentations.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III, by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga.PLANNINGc. 2023-0031 Andrew Hodgson (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 2 of Ordinance No. 13484 for the properties located at 3734, 3800, 3904, and 3914 Saint Elmo Avenue. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)WASTEWATERf. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S149B002, thence northwest 317 feet to MH#S149B003, thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH#S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009 as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: WASTEWATERa. MR-2023-0005 EA Homes LP (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, beginning at MH# S149B002 thence northwest 317 feet to MH# S149B003 thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH# S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Brian Erwin to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board for District 7.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jane Elmore to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Terry Ladd to the Library Board of Directors, for a term beginning on April 19, 2023, and ending on April 18, 2026.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Mina Sartipi to the Electric Power Board, for a term beginning on April 16, 2023, and ending on April 15, 2028.PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-22-002, Birchwood Gas Extraction System Additions, to SCS Field Services, of Reston, VA, in the amount of $805,905.00, with a contingency in the amount of $80,000.00, for a total amount of $885,905.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.