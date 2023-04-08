Latest Headlines

David Carroll Sets Last Show For Trip Down Radio's "Vinyl Express"

  • Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg

David Carroll has been in broadcaster for 50 years. He started in radio before a very successful television career that has included his current position of evening news anchor on WRCB TV Channel 3. Mr. Carroll has also authored three books including “Hello Chattanooga” documenting entertainment at the Tivoli Theater and Memorial Auditorium.

The veteran broadcaster will quickly tell you how much he enjoys radio and, after a seven-year run, will miss producing his weekly program “Vinyl Express” that ends the weekend of April 29-30.

Mr. Carroll, with the help of his listeners, produced 348 new shows without any re-runs. He said his favorite was the theme songs of television shows. He notes, "With the Internet you can find just about anything you need.”

During the seven years Mr. Carroll played some scratchy 45’s, including “Nights in White” by Moody Blues. He said, "The listeners understood the scratches since the music was from vinyl recordings."

The radio/TV fixture has started preparing for his last show, which will be “goodbye” or “farewell songs” and he welcomes song suggestions.

In a question and answer session, Mr. Carroll discussed the history of the show and how he came up with the idea.

So what’s the background on the Vinyl Express radio show?

“I first came up with the idea in 2014. I would listen to the radio on headphones while mowing the lawn, and there were two or three classic hits stations in town, and they basically just played song after song, with very little talk. I would think to myself, “I wonder what the story behind that song is?” Then later I would do a little research on it, and find something very interesting about why it was written, or who it was about, and other fun facts. In most cases, we knew very little about these songs when they came out. So I put together an idea for a show that would play those songs, and tell the stories behind them.”

Was it easy getting a radio station to pick up your show idea?

“It was harder than I thought it would be. For about two years, I did some demo tapes, and I set up meetings with various stations. Some of them told me it would be hard to find sponsors, or they didn’t have good time slots for it, or they would say that the music of the Top 40 radio era was outdated. So for a while there, I wasn’t making any progress.”

How did you finally get the show on the air?

“In early 2016, Brewer Media hired a programming guy named Joe Bell, who had worked as a DJ around the same time I was on the radio in the 1970s and 80s. He loved the idea, and encouraged the station manager, the late Jim Brewer II, to give it a chance. It took several more months to iron out the details, but it finally premiered on Labor Day weekend of 2016.”

What was the reaction when it finally got on the radio?

“At first, it was a little quiet. The station started running it at 9:00 on Saturday mornings, not exactly prime time for radio. I think they were afraid I would get tired of it after a few weeks, or I would run out of theme ideas. So if it didn’t work, I would just go away quietly.”

What was the turning point that made it successful?

“After about four weeks, we started getting a little buzz, and some positive comments. People enjoyed hearing songs that hadn’t been on the radio much, and they liked the themes. I was doing shows with songs about cars, songs with colors in the title, and stuff like that. Joe Bell called me and said, “Your show is even better than I thought it would be. It is going to be on for multiple years.” That was the most encouraging thing anyone had said, and the prospect of multiple years hadn’t even crossed my mind. But he moved it to a better time slot, and added a re-broadcast on Sundays so more people could hear it. It’s been on from 12-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for several years now, first on 95.3, and now on Big FM 106.9.”

You’ve done hundreds of shows now. How did you come up with all those themes?

“When the final show runs on the weekend of April 29-30, it will be 348 shows. I came up with the first 20 or 30 themes while I was planning the show. Then after the first few weeks, listeners starting suggesting themes, and I was off to the races. A great man named Tim Lawson in Bradley County sort of adopted the show. He came up with themes, and even began doing research and writing scripts for me. Sadly, he got sick during the pandemic and we lost him a couple of years ago, but he was a big part of the show’s success. I am thankful for the listeners who pitched in with comments and ideas.”

What were some of your most popular themes?

“People really like the countdown shows, where I would go on social media and have listeners vote on the top artists of the 70s, or the best songs of the 80s, or the best instrumental hits, the best TV theme songs, the best songs from movies, and things like that. I also got good response to songs with nonsense lyrics (an idea from my wife Cindy), duet songs, bad grammar songs, songs with “more cowbell,” and one-hit wonders to mention a few. A lot of people told me their favorite shows were the ones where I spotlighted a particular year and played the hits from that year, along with the news stories, trends, fashions, and commercials of the time. I tried to make it sound like you were listening to the radio in 1974, or 1984, or whatever year we were featuring.”

It sounds like you really enjoy doing the radio show. Why stop now?

“I have a simple two word answer: It’s time. I have been very fortunate and blessed for almost seven years to be able to do the show without missing a single week. It has been a great run. Somehow I have avoided illness, even during a pandemic, and I am so thankful for that. Gary Poole, who assembles the show for me at Brewer Media, has also not missed a week. (He’s the reason the show sounds “network quality,” as many listeners have told me.) The show’s sponsors have been wonderful. It is sold out until the end. They have supported the show week after week, year after year, and I couldn’t have done it without them. The radio station, now managed by Kira Headlee, has been incredible. I hope people appreciate the fact that Brewer Media is locally owned and operated. Every decision is made on Carter Street, with managers and employees who have worked there for decades. It is truly a jewel in the broadcasting business. I feel like I won the lottery by being associated with my longtime and current TV employer (Sarkes Tarzian and WRCB Local 3 News) for 35-plus years, and then linking up with Brewer Media, another outstanding family-run business. I am as proud of the Vinyl Express as anything I have ever done, and I am so appreciative to everyone who made it possible. I hope listeners enjoy the last few shows, I am trying to make them very special.”

Does this mean you’re retiring?

“No, just cutting back a bit. The radio show is recorded a few days in advance, but I spend a few hours each weekend putting together the following weekend’s show. So I’m getting some leisure time back. I will still do the evening news at Local 3, along with a weekly column in 50 newspapers around the South, and I have another book coming out later this year. So I’ll still be busy, and eternally grateful for the Vinyl Express. Also thankful I have recorded each show on CD, so whenever I miss it, I can give it a spin and enjoy the memories.”

