Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE
2148 NEYMAN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374063537
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
2300 WINDSOR ST, APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONYERS, JONATHAN TABRONE
897 2ND STREET CLEVELAND, 373115869
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DONAHUE, MASSIYAH
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON
4207 MICHIGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
6616 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432629
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH
2515 EAST 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ARCE OTLAWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, DENNIS DWAYNE
DECATUR, 00000
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GILBERT, BRITTON THOMAS
563 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD LA FAYETTE, 307282624
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE
6434 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37342
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
2015 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

HILLIER, CARL ERIC
108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLAND, ERIC L
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124088
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214124
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEE, CASSANOVA D
623 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042117
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE
1536 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
1713 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MALONE, TAMIA
113 OAK ST, SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTINEZ, EGIDIO
3825 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

MCLEMORE, ERIC
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MIGUEL, PASCUAL
2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043214
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

MORETZ, NATHAN F
1066 RESTORATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

MOSS, ALAN DALE
320 LAGO CIRCLE W MELBOURNE, 32904
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
6245 DRY CANYON LN HIXSON, 373432669
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DIMESTIC ASSAULT

RADCLIFF, FRANK
714 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT. 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD
6617 RIVER GLEN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

ROBINSON, MARCHANT LEVAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)

SIMS, MICHAEL ALLEN
2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073043
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

STAMEY, DANNY LEE
185 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373435080
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WATKINS, ANTHONY L
3331 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

