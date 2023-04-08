Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE

2148 NEYMAN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374063537

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

2300 WINDSOR ST, APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONYERS, JONATHAN TABRONE

897 2ND STREET CLEVELAND, 373115869

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DONAHUE, MASSIYAH

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON4207 MICHIGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAREDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER6616 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432629Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH2515 EAST 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ARCE OTLAWAH, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GANN, DENNIS DWAYNEDECATUR, 00000Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGILBERT, BRITTON THOMAS563 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD LA FAYETTE, 307282624Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE6434 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37342Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE2015 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00HILLIER, CARL ERIC108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHOLLAND, ERIC L201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124088Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEKENNEDY, PAUL CONOR1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214124Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTLAWRENCE, KEITH2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEE, CASSANOVA D623 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042117Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGLEFFEW, CALEB SHANE1536 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO1713 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMALONE, TAMIA113 OAK ST, SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTINEZ, EGIDIO3825 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTMCLEMORE, ERIC2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMIGUEL, PASCUAL2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043214Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEMORETZ, NATHAN F1066 RESTORATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)MOSS, ALAN DALE320 LAGO CIRCLE W MELBOURNE, 32904Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES6245 DRY CANYON LN HIXSON, 373432669Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DIMESTIC ASSAULTRADCLIFF, FRANK714 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT. 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAINES, STEVEN EDWARD6617 RIVER GLEN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONROBINSON, MARCHANT LEVARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)SIMS, MICHAEL ALLEN2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073043Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONSTAMEY, DANNY LEE185 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373435080Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WATKINS, ANTHONY L3331 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON621 MEMORIAL DRIVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: