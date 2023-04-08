Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE
2148 NEYMAN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374063537
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
2300 WINDSOR ST, APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONYERS, JONATHAN TABRONE
897 2ND STREET CLEVELAND, 373115869
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DONAHUE, MASSIYAH
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON
4207 MICHIGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
6616 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432629
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH
2515 EAST 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ARCE OTLAWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GANN, DENNIS DWAYNE
DECATUR, 00000
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GILBERT, BRITTON THOMAS
563 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD LA FAYETTE, 307282624
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE
6434 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37342
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
2015 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
HILLIER, CARL ERIC
108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, ERIC L
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124088
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214124
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEE, CASSANOVA D
623 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042117
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE
1536 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
1713 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, TAMIA
113 OAK ST, SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ, EGIDIO
3825 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
MCLEMORE, ERIC
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MIGUEL, PASCUAL
2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043214
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
MORETZ, NATHAN F
1066 RESTORATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MOSS, ALAN DALE
320 LAGO CIRCLE W MELBOURNE, 32904
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
6245 DRY CANYON LN HIXSON, 373432669
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DIMESTIC ASSAULT
RADCLIFF, FRANK
714 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT. 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD
6617 RIVER GLEN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
ROBINSON, MARCHANT LEVAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
SIMS, MICHAEL ALLEN
2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073043
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
STAMEY, DANNY LEE
185 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373435080
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
5428 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WATKINS, ANTHONY L
3331 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DONAHUE, MASSIYAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
|
|FARRISS, FARRELL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/26/1969
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSKEY, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANN, DENNIS DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GILBERT, BRITTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|HILLIER, CARL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|LEE, CASSANOVA D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MALONE, TAMIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTINEZ, EGIDIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MIGUEL, PASCUAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|MOSS, ALAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/27/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|STAMEY, DANNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/16/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WATKINS, ANTHONY L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|HILLIER, CARL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|LEE, CASSANOVA D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ-SALAS, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MALONE, TAMIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTINEZ, EGIDIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MIGUEL, PASCUAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|MOSS, ALAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/27/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|STAMEY, DANNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/16/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, RICKY DEALNDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/18/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WATKINS, ANTHONY L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LEONARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|