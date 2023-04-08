Man Shot In Gunfire On Wilcox Boulevard

Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired in the 3200 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Friday night
Police were driving through the area when the sound of gunfire was heard.
Multiple people were seen running in the area.
One man was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively working the case.
